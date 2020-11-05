AEW Books Allysin Kay for Full Gear Days After She Announces Her Free Agency

✖

Former NWA World Women's Champion and Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Allysin Kay announced earlier this week that her contract with the National Wrestling Alliance had expired, making her a free agent. Kay wrote at the time, "As of today, I am officially a free agent. Thank you to the NWA for the opportunities, which included one of my favorite matches of my career. I am open for indy bookings & appearances. Let's get weird."

On Thursday, AEW president Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio, announcing that he was bumping Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver up to the main card and replacing The Buy-In kickoff show match with something "huge." It turned out he wasn't bluffing, as Khan announced Kay would be making her AEW debut to challenge Serena Deeb for the NWA Women's title.

Before tonight’s huge Live #AEWDynamite on TNT, I’ve just secured a big new match for Saturday at The Buy-In available to all! After her NWA World Women’s Title win last week + 1st defense on Dynamite, @SerenaDeeb will defend her title against former champion @Sienna Allysin Kay! pic.twitter.com/bkFSeq0IaU — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 4, 2020

Check out the full card for Full Gear below: