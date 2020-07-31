Eddie Kingston Signs with AEW Wrestling

Just over a week after he had a fantastic debut against Cody Rhodes in a TNT Title open challenge match on Dynamite, Eddie Kingston has officially been signed by AEW Wrestling. While a signing was expected by many following his fantastic debut on Dynamite, the move hadn't come to pass yet which caused some to wonder if it would be occurring. However, AEW settled any questions by announcing on their Twitter feed on Friday that Kingston had been officially signed.

The July 22nd edition of Dynamite led off with Kingston coming out to challenge Cody while delivering a blistering promo that caused ears to perk up and fans to take notice of the longtime independent star. Following the promo, the match that followed was better than average and raised Kingston's stock to be sure.

AEW's announcement:

Kingston began wrestling in 2002, making a name with Chikara. Over the years, he's also had success in Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), IWA Mid-South, AAW, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG), and Ring of Honor, among others. He has also had brief stints with Impact Wrestling and the NWA.

Kingston has held several titles over the years in many different wrestling promotions. Highlights include the EVOLVE Tag Team Championship, Chikara Grand Championship, CZW World Championship, CZW Tag Team Championship, and the IWA Mid-South Heavyweight Championship.

