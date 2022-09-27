AEW: Update on the Oct. 7 AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts IV Schedule Changes

Update: TNT has since updated its schedule again. The Oct. 7 episode of AEW Rampage will now air at its normal airtime, 10 p.m. ET, and will be followed by Battle of the Belts IV at 11 p.m. ET.

Original story: AEW had to share this year's All Out pay-per-view weekend with both WWE's Clash at the Castle and NXT's Worlds Collide events. And while the shows never ran head-to-head, AEW President Tony Khan still expressed some frustration during the post-show media scrum following the pay-per-view. AEW's next big event is Battle of the Belts IV and it was originally reported that the show would be taped following the Oct. 7 episode of AEW Rampage in Washington D.C. and then air on TNT the following night (the three previous Battle of the Belts shows have all run on Saturday nights), which would have put it head-to-head with WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Philadelphia.

However, PWInsider is now reporting that TNT has changed up its schedule for Oct. 7. AEW Rampage will now air at 9 p.m. ET and Battle of the Belts will immediately follow it. This means that Rampage will directly compete with the second hour of next week's Friday Night SmackDown. No matches have been announced for any of the shows.

Khan recently spoke on Busted Open Radio and was asked about what he learned from the chaotic All Out weekend, which resulted in a locker room brawl and multiple suspensions following CM Punk's explosive comments during the media scrum.

"Don't forget that you have great people around you," Khan said when asked what he learned from the experience. "No matter who you are, there are people around you. Everyone has different situations, family, friends, people at work, people at school, but don't forget there are people who care about you and want to see you succeed. We had a lot of stuff happening, but there are a lot of great people at AEW that want to make the company go and no matter what the problem is, those are people who want to be here and make the company work."

"Before the Tournament of Champions, a lot of people in the tournament stepped up and said, 'I don't care what's happening, I love this place, I love you and I want to make it great. I'm here for whatever you need,'" he added. "To hear those words of reassurance from people like Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson means a lot. Having a lot of people return, no matter what you think of them, having people who were away, their returns mean a lot. Samoa Joe, who is one of the biggest stars of all time and is a great presence in the locker room, it's great to have him back. Even MJF, who has made a big difference on TV, I don't agree with everything he says, but I do think the wrestling fans love to see MJF on shows and it makes a big difference for AEW and Dynamite when he's there."