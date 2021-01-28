AEW Beach Break 2021 Full Card

All Elite Wrestling's next special edition of Dynamite, Beach Break, takes place on Feb. 3 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville. The last special episode, Winter is Coming, shook the pro wrestling world as Sting arrived in the company shortly before Kenny Omega beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, turned heel and took the title with him to Impact Wrestling. Omega will now face Moxley in a six-man tag match alongside Impact's The Good Brothers.

The card will also feature a long-awaited grudge match, a tag team battle royal and a wedding. Check out the full card in the list below!