AEW Beach Break 2021 Full Card

By Connor Casey

All Elite Wrestling's next special edition of Dynamite, Beach Break, takes place on Feb. 3 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville. The last special episode, Winter is Coming, shook the pro wrestling world as Sting arrived in the company shortly before Kenny Omega beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, turned heel and took the title with him to Impact Wrestling. Omega will now face Moxley in a six-man tag match alongside Impact's The Good Brothers.

The card will also feature a long-awaited grudge match, a tag team battle royal and a wedding. Check out the full card in the list below!

Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Jon Moxley, Pac and Rey Fenix

Kenny Omega, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will team up once again, this time to take on Jon Moxley and two-thirds of Death Triangle.

prevnext

Tag Team Battle Royal

AEW's tag team division will compete in a battle royale, and the winners will get to face The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Revolution on March 7.

Here's the full list of teams confirmed:

  • The Young Bucks (if they win, they pick their opponents for the pay-per-view)
  • FTR
  • Jurassic Express
  • Private Party 
  • Top Flight
  • Chris Jericho & MJF
  • Evil Uno & Stu Grayson
  • Sammy Guevara & Jake Hager
  • Santana & Ortiz
  • The Acclaimed
prevnext

Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

The NWA star has been hunting down Dr. Baker ever since Baker attacked her backstage

prevnext
0comments

Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford's Weddning

The long-awaited wedding between Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford will finally take place during the episode. Miro will be the best man, and Chuck Taylor will be free from his servitude as soon as the ceremony is over.

prev
Start the Conversation

of