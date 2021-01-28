AEW Beach Break 2021 Full Card
All Elite Wrestling's next special edition of Dynamite, Beach Break, takes place on Feb. 3 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville. The last special episode, Winter is Coming, shook the pro wrestling world as Sting arrived in the company shortly before Kenny Omega beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, turned heel and took the title with him to Impact Wrestling. Omega will now face Moxley in a six-man tag match alongside Impact's The Good Brothers.
The card will also feature a long-awaited grudge match, a tag team battle royal and a wedding. Check out the full card in the list below!
Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Jon Moxley, Pac and Rey Fenix
Kenny Omega, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will team up once again, this time to take on Jon Moxley and two-thirds of Death Triangle.
Kenny Omega, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will team up once again, this time to take on Jon Moxley and two-thirds of Death Triangle.
But, at Beach Break next Wednesday - a fight is still a fight.
But, at Beach Break next Wednesday - a fight is still a fight.
Tag Team Battle Royal
The rules have been set for next week's Tag Team Battle Royal for a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships next week.
AEW's tag team division will compete in a battle royale, and the winners will get to face The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Revolution on March 7.
Here's the full list of teams confirmed:
- The Young Bucks (if they win, they pick their opponents for the pay-per-view)
- FTR
- Jurassic Express
- Private Party
- Top Flight
- Chris Jericho & MJF
- Evil Uno & Stu Grayson
- Sammy Guevara & Jake Hager
- Santana & Ortiz
- The Acclaimed
Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
After weeks of taunting & brawling, these two will finally collide in singles competition at BEACH BREAK! It's Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Thunder Rosa.
The NWA star has been hunting down Dr. Baker ever since Baker attacked her backstage
Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford's Weddning
You are cordially invited to the wedding of Penelope Ford & Kip Sabian LIVE at Beach Break on Wednesday, February 3rd!
The long-awaited wedding between Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford will finally take place during the episode. Miro will be the best man, and Chuck Taylor will be free from his servitude as soon as the ceremony is over.