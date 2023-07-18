AEW’s Tony Khan Explains Why There’s Not a Women’s Blood & Guts Match This Year

AEW seemed to be poised to have its first Women’s Blood & Guts match this year as The Outcasts (Saraya, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho) have been feuding with “AEW Originals” like Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Willow Nightingale, Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue. But as the lineup for the Men’s Blood & Guts Match was finalized last week, there was no mention of a Women’s match on this week’s special edition of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan explained that injuries to the likes of Hayter and Nightingale in recent months put a pause on that idea.

“I think it would have been an interesting idea, it could have been a great match,” Khan said. “…I’m not sure at this moment given some of the injuries and stuff we had that was feasible. Also with so many of the women participating this week in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

“It is a very, very hard-hitting match and there’s a lot of attrition for it from it,” Khan added. “We’ve had major injuries. Santana has not participated in pro wrestling since the last Blood & Guts And the women’s division has been pretty beat up. They’ve really beat the hell out of each other frankly and overseas. So, probably was not a feasible idea for them this year.”

Britt Baker Wanted a Women’s Blood & Guts Match

Back in March, Baker spoke with ComicBook and discussed the idea of the Outcasts vs. Originals feud culminating in the two-ringed cage match. The Outcasts would capture the AEW Women’s World Championship at Double or Nothing when Toni Storm made quick work of an already-injured Hayter.

“Let’s do it. I do pretty okay in the hardcore matches, so I’m not worried. And I wouldn’t want anyone else on my side other than the Originals,” Baker said.

AEW Blood & Guts 2023 Card (July 19, 2023)

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta), Konosuke Takeshita & Pac vs. The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, Kota Ibushi) (Blood & Guts Match)

Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Finals: MJF & Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara

FTW Championship: Hook vs. Jack Perry

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 Card (July 21, 2023)