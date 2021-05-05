Photos: AEW Gives First Look at Blood & Guts Match Cage

✖

All Elite Wrestling's first Blood & Guts Match will take place on tonight's special edition of Dynamite. Hours before the show the company released a series of photos giving a glimpse of the monstrous steel cage that with surround both rings as The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle Collide. The match has been compared to the classic WarGames bouts of the 80s and 90s in Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW, though Chris Jericho has stated in various interviews that it won't be exactly like those matches.

"Our version of kind of the WarGames is why we called it Blood and Guts, it's just not a copyright thing," Jericho told the New York Post. "There are some differences and we wanted to kind of make it our own version of this classic match, which we obviously have a direct legacy to with Dustin and Cody [Rhodes] being with the company and obviously [president] Tony Khan is a massive fan of that era of wrestling. So, I think he didn't want to mess with those classic rules. He grew up loving that style of WarGames."

#FirstLook - Production is going through some final testing of the #BLOODandGUTS Cage prior to the start of TONIGHT’s #AEWDynamite. 2-Rings, 1-GIANT Covered Cage - Blood and Guts: The Pinnacle vs. Inner Circle Watch Dynamite TONIGHT at 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/gXWOya2ObZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2021

Jericho talked about his thoughts on the match with ComicBook last week.

"Blood & Guts is a little bit different," Jericho said when comparing it to WarGames. "Even just in the way that it's constructed. You'll see that on Wednesday. I've been in a lot of first matches before. The first Elimination Chamber, the first Money in the Bank, the first Stadium Stampede, so I'm no stranger to that.

"And anytime you get a match that's never happened before from a stipulation standpoint, it's exciting because there's really no rules," he continued. "It's a little bit of a detriment in as far as you can't go back and watch old versions to get ideas from because there haven't been any other versions. So I think all across the board, we've really built it up properly. The angle is very hot. It's the perfect timing to have this type of match."