AEW Blood & Guts Match Reportedly Getting Rescheduled

All Elite Wrestling was planning on having its version iteration of the WarGames match, dubbed Blood & Guts, on the March 25 episode of AEW Dynamite at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans were scrapped. Starting with this week’s episode, all future episodes of Dynamite will take place at the Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville. On top of that, PWInsider reported on Wednesday night that the company is likely pushing Blood & Guts back to a later date. It’s worth noting that neither the commentary team nor the wrestlers said the match was happening next week during the broadcast, leaving the door open for a future date.

So far the only matches confirmed for next week are Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow in a Lumberjack Match and The Best Friends vs. The Lucha Brothers in a Parking Lot Brawl.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During this week’s show it was announced that Nick Jackson had been pulled from The Elite’s team in the Blood & Guts match (he was written off television with an injury last week, but he’s actually at home while he and his wife welcome their third child). The Inner Circle, comprised of Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz, managed to beat Cody Rhodes, Matt Jackson and Hangman Page in a six-man tag match to earn the advantage in the match, and they tried to close the show by gloating about how The Elite were now outnumbered.

However Matt then announced that he had called in a favor, and the camera cut to Matt Hardy making his surprise arrival in the arena. The 10-man, 2-ringed cagematch will now consist of Chris Jericho, Hager, Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara vs. Rhodes, Jackson, Page, Hardy and Kenny Omega.

Considering the uncertainty of the current world we’re all living in, last night’s @AEWonTNT was the best audience-free pro wrestling TV broadcast yet.. And I’m ready to fight over it. Proud to be a part of @AEWrestling. WATCH MY #AEWDynamite DEBUT- https://t.co/BPqo6zvSJw pic.twitter.com/kiDughvTP7 — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 19, 2020

Elsewhere on the show, former WWE star Luke Harper made his surprise debut for the company as The Exalted One, the leader of the Dark Order.