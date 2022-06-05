Another Top AEW Star is Reportedly Injured

✖

AEW's roster has reportedly been hit with another major injury. Days after CM Punk revealed he needed to go under the knife for surgery, a new report has emerged stating Bryan Danielson is dealing with some sort of issue. Per Fightful Select, Danielson was pulled from a Meet & Greet in New Bedford, Mass. and that staff at the venue claimed Danielson was injured to the point where he was unable to fly on a plane. Neither AEW nor Danielson have commented on the situation at this time.

Danielson's last match was the Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing last weekend, which ended with Chris Jericho and Jake Hager forcing him to pass out. It was then announced on this week's Dynamite that the 10 men who competed in that initial match would again face off in a Blood and Guts match on the June 29 episode of Dynamite in Detroit. If Danielson gets pulled from the match, AEW can easily slide Wheeler Yuta in his place given he's another member of the Blackpool Combat Club and will presumably be back from his time in New Japan's Best of the Super Juniors tournament by then.

As for Punk, the reigning AEW World Champion confirmed his injury on this week's Rampage. It was later confirmed that he would not be forced to relinquish the title and that an interim champion would be crowned at Forbidden Door on June 26. Jon Moxley will take on the winner of a battle royale in the main event of this coming week's Dynamite and the winner will face the winner of Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto in Chicago.

After failing to take the AEW World Championship from Hangman Page, Danielson turned his attention to Moxley with the idea of forming a faction. Said faction wound up being the Blackpool Combat Club, with William Regal joining as its manager and Yuta eventually earning his way into the group via a bloody match with Moxley.

"The idea would be, because I just talked about The Young Bucks and their style of wrestling, and a lot of the older generation not getting it. Part of the idea is to be in that older generation, being a guy that says, 'Hey, there's too much fooling around here. Cut out the crap. Mox, you and me, we're going to show these kids what wrestling is all about,'" Danielson told The Masked Man Show while explaining the concept of the group.

"You take somebody like Mox, who in my mind, you think of, ok, if you take the best brawler in the world, then you take the best technical wrestler in the world, you put them together and teach these kids violence as opposed to comedy, and all the different stories that can come out of that. Like, 'Hey, I don't like your style of wrestling.' The idea of saying , '2point0, you're not good mentors to Daniel Garcia', even though they have a lot of experience and they're very good. That gives them some sort of thing to fight against from a character perspective. Same thing with Matt Sydal who's been all over the world. I really like it, and I think it's a good avenue for storytelling with the idea of mentorship. I think it works really well in Japan," he continued. "The idea of teaming with Moxley is just an idea of like, ok, if you were to ask me, 'Who would I want to help me train the next generation of wrestlers?' I don't think people would instinctively think Moxley, but in my head, he and I have slightly different takes on wrestling, but they're complementary takes on wrestling. Him and me teaching the new generation of wrestlers what this is really about is an interesting philosophical idea to me."

h/t Fightful Select