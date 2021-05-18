AEW: A Closer Look at Christopher Daniels' Nasty Eye Injury

✖

AEW star Christopher Daniels was busted open during the AEW World Tag Team Championship match at last week's AEW Dynamite. And based on the photos that have been shared since, the injury to Daniels' face was much more gruesome than fans realized. Daniels shared an initial photo the day after the match, showing the stitching along his eyebrow line and the black eye he suffered after taking a superkick from Nick Jackson right up against the steel post at ringside.

But then Frankie Karzarian posted a photo on Sunday showing just how black and red Daniels' eye had become from all the bruising.

This is @facdaniels eye four days later. I’ll let a quote from the great one sum up my thoughts

“I’m a fighter. I believe in the eye-for-an-eye business. I’m no cheek turner. I got no respect for a man who won’t hit back. You kill my dog, you better hide your cat.”

—Muhammad Ali pic.twitter.com/x5PxlGKcvB — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) May 16, 2021

Per their self-imposed stipulation, the loss also meant that Daniels and Kazarian could no longer work as a tag team. The pair first started working together as Bad Influence in TNA Wrestling in 2011 and would change names (The Addiction, SoCal Uncensored) and companies (Ring of Honor, AEW) in the decade that followed. Daniels then appeared on Being The Elite and delivered a tearful promo where he debated whether or not it was finally time to retire.

"I mean, there's no shame in losing, you know? You lose a match to someone like The Young Bucks, of course, that thing happens, they are the best tag team in the world. But maybe the shame is not realizing that that should be your last loss? And people have been talking to me and saying, you know, 'when are you going to decide to hang it up? Chris, when do you decide that you're done?'" he said (h/t Cageside Seats). "And maybe it's not a decision that you make? Maybe it's a realization that it's time. I've got a lot more to say to Frankie [Kazarian], and to my family. But this moment, right now? I don't know what's ahead for me. But I knew at some point, I would walk out a door in an arena, and that would be the last time I walk out as a full-time wrestler. And I don't know if that day is today or not. I don't know. But, if it is all I can say is, 'Thanks.' Thank you if you watched, thank you if you cheered, thank you if you booed. Just thanks."