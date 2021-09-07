✖

After beating Darby Allin at AEW's All Out pay-per-view this past Sunday, CM Punk found himself once again face-to-face with wrestling legend Sting. The two shook hands and, while it seemed for a moment that Punk might attack "The Icon" while his back was turned, the two instead waited for Allin to get back to his feet. Punk has already floated the idea of teaming with Sting in interviews but in the post-show media scrum he outright admitted a match with the WCW legend was something on his personal bucket list.

"I've had such an amazing life where I've found myself in situations where I would just always kind of look around and go, 'Man, this is wild.' Without ever having a bucket list, it'd be hard for me to write things down on the bucket list because of I've done so many cool things. But that's yeah, that's one of them," Punk said. "That's a bucket list thing. It's an item that I never thought I would (get) because your brain doesn't go there. You're never in the same company at the same time with two different generations of wrestlers and you just, you never thought it was possible. And now, it's just like it is. Now, kind of how I feel about the entire groundswell of AEW as a whole. You got me and Darby and Sting in a ring and it's legitimately three different generations, you know? And the knowledge of wealth he brings.

"Yeah, I mean, it's a bucket list item now," Punk said. " I think for sure down the line, we're probably going to tag, anything like that feels like there's something there. And there's real organic moments here, like him coming out and shaking my hand. We didn't talk about that. That wasn't a planned thing. He came out and he did it. And before I shook his hand, I looked him in the eye and I was like, 'This means something to a kid like me.' And he said, 'It means something to me, too.' And that's wild to me. And that's the playground we have here, where we could do all the stuff that you didn't ever think (was) possible."

