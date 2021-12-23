How Does CM Punk Feel About The Paul Brothers?

AEW star CM Punk was a guest on SportsNation this week and wound up getting asked about two of the more controversial figures in sports at the moment, the Paul Brothers. Jake and Logan Paul have jumped from the world of YouTube to boxing over the past couple of years, resulting in big-money fights against Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley (twice) (all for Jake) and Floyd Mayweather (Logan). Punk compared what the pair are doing to classic pro wrestling tactics.

“Everything is entertainment,” Punk said (h/t Fightful) “I think some people conflate being a fighter with being an entertainer. When it makes dollars, it makes sense. What the Paul brothers are doing, for the lack of a better term, it’s old school pro wrestling. You can say they are crossing over, but there are so many similarities between the two businesses. They command attention. People want to see them get knocked out and they know this, but they are putting themselves out there and putting themselves on the line. I’ll never criticize in a negative way anybody who makes the walk, anybody who trains their ass off because I did it and I know what it takes. You put yourself out there and on the line.

“A lot of the times, a lot of the sacrifice goes unnoticed, but it’s what it is. [Floyd] Mayweather crossed over and did a match at WrestleMania, I’m sure we’re eventually going to see [Conor] McGregor come over,” he continued. “[Ronda] Rousey was excellent when she came over. The bottom line is making money. If you’re making money, you’re technically not doing anything wrong.”

Jake Paul picked up his latest win this past weekend, knocking out Woodley in the sixth round. As for his next fight, Paul has reportedly moved on from his initial Dec. 18 opponent Tommy Fury and indicated he wants either Nate Diaz or Jorge Masvidal next.

“I want to fight both of [Diaz and Masvidal], for sure,” Jake said on the Impaulsive podcast (h/t Yahoo Sports). “It would be the biggest money fight for either one of them, and Masvidal’s like ‘I either fight the best people or I fight for money, and you’re neither one of those. You ain’t paying the right amount of money.

“Masvidal, I got an offer for you right now,” he added. “Five million guarantee, plus percentage of pay-per-views, so that’s the most you would have ever made as a fighter. Ever. So now you can’t say ‘I either fight the best people or I fight for money.’ Five million dollar guarantee, plus pay-per-view. Let’s make it happen. That’s the most you would have ever have gotten paid. Period. Times Triple. … Daddy Dana [White] just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you’re a b—.”

Masvidal then quickly shot down the offer, saying there wasn’t enough money on the table.