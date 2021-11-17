CM Punk Sends a Threat to Everyone in AEW After AEW Full Gear

CM Punk defeated Eddie Kingston in an incredibly violent brawl at AEW Full Gear this past Saturday, and his post-match comments were uploaded to AEW’s YouTube Channel on Tuesday night. With blood and sweat still running down his face, Punk looked into the camera and said, “Heading into this a lot of people said I saw a bad guy, simply because I told Eddie some hard truths. I always told Eddie hard truths and I just pinned him. But (if) it wasn’t for those hard truths being stone-cold facts Eddie Kingston would have pinned me. But if your attitude is walking into the ring with anybody, let alone me, that you don’t care about winning or losing, you’ve already lost.

“Speaking of losing, I haven’t yet,” he added. “And there’s other people in this locker room, if they have problem with me, come see me. Because little by little, day by day, I’m remembering exactly who the f— I am!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the post-show media scrum, Punk was asked why he started channeling John Cena (he even teased hitting the Five Knuckle Shuffle at one point) during the match. Simply put, Punk was messing with people.

“I have one boss when I’m in the ring, right? I often like to say I have no boss when I’m in the ring but the truth is (it’s) the people,” Punk said. “I listen to them. And sometimes I go with the flow and I let them take me places and sometimes, you know, regardless of the seven-year gap, I’ve been doing this a minute. I know what I’m doing. For me, it’s fun just to f— with people. That’s the whole juice for me, right? It’s getting reactions, it’s getting different reactions and getting to play with that.”

As for Kingston, reports dropped on Sunday morning that he was dealing with a shoulder injury and was pulled from a convention in New York City. He then tweeted out that his shoulders were “fine” and that he wouldn’t miss any work. Neither man is scheduled to appear on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, as you can see in the updated card below: