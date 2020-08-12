Cody Rhodes Says Scorpio Sky Will Be 'Blown Up' Within Minutes of Their AEW TNT Championship Match

Cody Rhodes sat down with Tony Schiavone this week for a special Q&A segment ahead of this week's Dynamite. Rhodes confirmed once again that the finished version of the TNT Championship will be unveiled at the show, and he'll also be putting the title on the line against SCU's Scorpio Sky. Rhodes opened the segment by talking about Sky, taking some not-so-subtle shots at how he's a tag team wrestler and that he he'll be winded within minutes of the match.

"Pure athleticism-wise, Scorpio Sky is probably unmatched. I even got to, on the post-show this past week, hear JR talk about it wouldn't really be an upset if Sky was to leave TNT Champion. I think that's how respected he is. He's a friend of mine, he meets every all-star criterion," Rhodes said. "But if we were talking honestly, which we are, he's also a tag team wrestler. And that's way different from going five to 15 minutes with me than standing on the apron, clapping your hands and cheering on Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels. I have all the respect in the world for Scorpio Sky, but again if we're talking honestly, I'm going to blow him up and he's going to be out of gas within three or four minutes."

Sky and Kazarian became the first AEW World Tag Team Champions back in October, holding the titles up until late January. During that reign Sky also got his first shot at the AEW World Championship, though he came up short against Chris Jericho. Since his return to AEW television at Double or Nothing, Sky has been working primarily as a singles wrestler on AEW Dark, racking up seven singles wins in a row. Last week he cut a promo on Dark saying he was ready to "kick in the door" and remind people who he is. The following night he approached Rhodes on Dynamite, indicating he wanted the next shot at the TNT title.

"Are you paying attention?...You must've forgotten who I am, say the name SCORPIO SKY!" - Scorpio Sky. The TNT Championship is on the line as the challenger @ScorpioSky takes on the champion @CodyRhodes! Watch #AEWDynamite this Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/f5C62H0cGr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 9, 2020

Elsewhere on this week's Dynamite, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page will defend the tag titles against Jurassic Express while Chris Jericho takes on Orange Cassidy.

“If Cody wins, we riot!” TNT Champion vs. People’s Champion Let’s get it on! — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) August 12, 2020

