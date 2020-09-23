Cody Rhodes Teases Returning to AEW Dynamite Tonight

✖

Cody Rhodes hasn't been on AEW Dynamite since he lost the TNT Championship in devastating fashion to Brodie Lee on Aug. 13. Since then he's stayed radio silent on social media, with the exception of announcing his involvement in the upcoming TBS competition series, the Go-Big Show. However "The American Nightmare" suddenly tipped his hand that he might be back in Jacksonville for tonight's AEW Dynamite on Wednesday afternoon.

Numerous fans who are apart of Rhodes' Community texting platform took to Twitter stating he had sent out an image from Google Maps showing the route from Macon, Georgia (where Go-Big Show is filming) to Daily's Place in Jacksonville (where Dynamite will take place). And based on the blue dot on his map, he's already in Florida.

Lee is scheduled to defend his TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy during this week's Dynamite. After beating Rhodes for the title Lee seemingly declared war on the Nightmare Family. He had the rest of the Dark Order beat up and drag QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes out to the entrance ramp, knocked Cody off his stretcher, ordered Anna Jay to choke out Brandi Rhodes and poured the broken pieces of the old TNT title over Cody's unconscious body.

There have also been rumors of Rhodes possibly turning hee and reviving the Four Horsemen faction, something Ric Flair has publicly supported.

"Certain organic things happen on planet wrestling that you don't plant the seeds for," Rhodes told TalkSport in an interview. "No one has planted [New Four Horseman] seeds, really. Maybe a few baby seeds have grown into this speculation about a four person group and then people have mentioned the Four Horseman. I don't think you can ever do the Four Horseman; that's ambitious, braggadocios and, very likely, you'd have the most uphill battle ever. You're talking about wrestlers of the calibre of Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard, the Minnesota Wrecking Crew and whatever creations of the Horseman you're looking at, but those guys bell-to-bell and in real life, on the microphone, just the total packages. Total packages as a unit, too. Just so special and that's why it lives on today.

"I think in this case, I love flirting with some of the concepts that were out there because my dad and my family was always the antithesis of the Four Horseman," he continued. "Their biggest rival was my father. And now, one of his biggest rivals is genuinely one of my closest confidants and coaches and it's really a different career than I had envisioned. But I love having Double A there and I know Arn has had some conversations with Tony Khan and FTR and I know [Shawn] Spears has had some conversations with FTR.