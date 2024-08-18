AEW Collision Reveals Epic Trios Match for All In

AEW’s All In pay-per-view is quickly coming into view, and tonight’s AEW Collision revealed a new Championship match for the card. That said, this isn’t any ordinary Championship match, as Interim AEW EVP Christopher Daniels revealed that Christian Cage and The Patriarchy will have to defend their Trios Championships in a London Ladders Match. Things get even more challenging with the reveal that Cage and his allies will face not one, not two, but three other teams in that match, with Daniels announcing that the match would include The Bang Bang Gang and House of Black as well as one more to be determined team.

London Ladders

House of Black and The Bang Bang Gang are already confirmed, but the third team will be decided in a Wild Card match during the Cardiff edition of Collision. Then all three teams will take on The Patriarchy at All In, and Daniels pointed to Cage’s attempts to take out everyone that could challenge for those Titles during his All In announcement.

“For the past few weeks, Christian Cage has done everything in his power to clear the field of all the contenders for the Trios Championships,” Daniels said. “But I want to assure the fans that at All In, Christian Cage is not going to have an easy road if he hopes to remain Trios Champion, because The Patriarchy will be defending those Titles against The Bang Bang Gang, The House of Black, and a third team to be determined in a wild card match at Cardiff Collision. Those four teams will go to All In to wrestle for the AEW Trios Championship in a London Ladders Match.”

Currently there are seven Championship matches on the card, and just about every Championship is being defended. A few stipulations standout from the rest of course, including the Title vs Career match between Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson, as well as the Coffin Match between Jack Perry and Darby Allin. There’s also a stipulation to the FTW Championship match, as if HOOK loses to Chris Jericho, he can’t challenge Jericho for the Title again. You can find the full current card below.

AEW All In (Current Card)

AEW World Championship Title vs. Career Match: Swerve Strickland (C) vs Bryan Danielson

AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (C) vs Mariah May

AEW American Championship Match: MJF (C) vs Will Ospreay

AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (C) vs Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

AEW TNT Championship Coffin Match: Jack Perry (C) vs Darby Allin

AEW Trios Championships London Ladders Match: The Patriarchy vs. Bang Bang Gang vs. House of Black vs. TBD

FTW Championship Match: Chris Jericho (C) vs. HOOK

Casino Gauntlet Match: Orange Cassidy vs. TBD

Mixed Tag Match: Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway

AEW All In will stream live on pay-per-view on August 25th.

