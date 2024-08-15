AEW’s Orange Cassidy Wins Top Spot in All In Casino Gauntlet

AEW All In is just a few weeks away, and tonight’s Dynamite would have some big implications for the pay-per-view throughout the night. One such implication was the 3-Way match between Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong, as the winner of the match would get the number one spot in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In, and the winner of that match will get a future shot at the World Championship. Early on Cassidy and O’Reilly were focusing on taking out Strong, but eventually, everyone was for themselves. It would ultimately be Cassidy pinning O’Reilly to get the #1 spot, setting himself up for a key advantage at All In.

Enemy Number One

Strong connected with big chops and then Cassidy and O’Reilly seemed to be avoiding each other and focusing on Strong. Strong threw Cassidy into the turnbuckle but then got tripped up by O’Reilly, setting him up for Cassidy’s dropkick to the mat. Cassidy knocked Strong out of the ring and then looked up to see O’Reilly about to launch into a dive, but O’Reilly held back and let Cassidy get back into the ring.

Strong was back in control when the show returned from break, but he couldn’t keep either Cassidy or O’Reilly down for the 3 count. Strong did manage to knock both stars down to the mat afterwards, but then got rocked by a counter from Cassidy and a stomp to the back of the head by O’Reilly. O’Reilly and Cassidy traded moves and then O’Reilly went for a submission, only for Strong to take both stars and lock in a Boston Crab.

Strong would have to let go, though he connected with a vicious chop on Cassidy in the corner. O’Reilly got to his feet and tried to bring down Strong, though he would succeed in bringing down Cassidy. O’Reilly focused on Strong next with kicks to the side, but Strong came back with big strikes before having a Guiillitone locked in by O’Reilly.

Back in the Fight

Cassidy would then get back into the mix by leaping off the top rope and knocking them both down. Allies of both stars came out to brawl, with Tomohiro Ishii and Mark Briscoe running Mike Bennett and Matt Taven out of the ring and to the back. The fight went outside and Strong was back in control, slamming O’Reilly on the ring apron and then turning attention to Cassidy.

Cassidy tried to get something from underneath the ring, but Strong cut him off and got him back in the ring. Strong stayed focused on Cassidy, slamming him down and going for a cover, but Cassidy still kicked out at 2. Strong then went underneath the ring but didn’t find anything, and then locked in a cloverleaf on Cassidy. O’Reilly broke it up and traded shots with Strong. Cassidy would surge ahead, hitting Strong with an out-of-nowhere DDT and then knocking O’Reilly down as well.

O’Reilly came back and then tried for the armor on Cassidy, but then Strong locked in an ankle lock on O’Reilly. Cassidy then rocked Strong with a PK and O’Reilly followed suit. O’Reilly and Cassidy ran into each other and then O’Reilly and Strong both tried to pin Cassidy. They exchanged punches and then Strong hit two kicks to the head. Strong then kicked Cassidy and went for a move on O’Reilly, but it was countered. Then Cassidy brought down O’Reilly as he was trying to pin Strong, and he got the 3-count, winning a shot in the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In.

