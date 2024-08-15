AEW Dynamite: FTR Will Face The Acclaimed for Tag Title Shot After Match Ends in Disqualification

At AEW All In the Young Bucks will defend the Tag Team Championships against one of their rivals. For the past few weeks they’ve gotten into it with both The Acclaimed and FTR, the latter of which they faced at last year’s All In event for the titles. Since their new heel personas have taken shape, they’ve stopped at nothing to take over all of AEW and several groups have tried to end their tirade but it never seems to be enough. The Elite currently holds a majority of the power in AEW, with three sets of titles amongst them. Of course this could all change come London in less than two weeks where the TNT Championship is also to be defended with a huge stipulation attached.

https://x.com/AEW/status/1823900028877811897

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson put the titles on the line against The Acclaimed’s Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. The Bucks got up to their usual antics rather early, exercising their EVP power over their opponents. They got Billy Gunn sent to the backstage area which allowed them to continue without pushback. Eventually, however, it was FTR who cost The Acclaimed the match, interfering and setting up what looked to be a three-way match at AEW All In. That was quickly clarified backstage by Christopher Daniels who delivered big news to fans. On this week’s AEW Collision, FTR and The Acclaimed will fight for a title shot at AEW All In.

https://x.com/AEW/status/1823900902542934117

If FTR wins it will be their fifth time meeting in a Tag Team Title match. They are undoubtedly one of each other’s greatest rivals, but considering that match happened last year it feels pretty uninspired. Their last tag team match took place at AEW Dynasty in April, a ladder match for the vacant Tag Titles that Darby and Sting walked out of Revolution with. At one point they tied the Jacksons for the Tag Title record in AEW at two, but then the Bucks won them a third time. The Acclaimed have fought the Young Bucks several times throughout their careers as well, the first being back when they were AEW Dark talent that had yet to win a set of titles between them. Since then they have captured the Tag and Trios Titles.

