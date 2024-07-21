Darby Allin Challenges for an AEW Championship at AEW All In

In just a few weeks time AEW returns to London, England for their second annual AEW All In pay-per-view at the iconic Wembley Stadium. As the night draws closer the card is beginning to fill out and there’s already some huge matches set in stone for the show. Tonight’s episode of AEW Collision kicked off the Summer Series on the road to AEW All In and it certainly didn’t disappoint. AEW got the ball rolling on another big championship match lined up for the show. The Elite’s Jack Perry will defend against former TNT Champion and fellow AEW pillar Darby Allin.

Since Allin’s return to television post-injury, he’s been on a hot streak and he’s prepared to dismantle The Elite no matter what it takes. Before he can get his shot at the gold, though, he will meet Perry inside Blood and Guts at the end of this month when Team AEW (Allin, Mark Briscoe, The Acclaimed & AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland) goes up against The Elite (Young Bucks, Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada & Hangman Adam Page).

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1814834225054687503

What is Announced for AEW All In 2024?

There are two major matches already announced for the show. Firstly, Strickland will defend the AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson, the winner of this year’s men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament. He defeated Hangman Adam Page to earn the opportunity and it will be his first AEW All In pay-per-view match as last year he was out injured. His full-time wrestling career is winding down now so he has to check off these boxes before he hangs up his boots for good. Mariah May will also take on her former mentor in “Timeless” Toni Storm, the AEW Women’s World Champion. She won the women’s Owen to earn the opportunity, finally turning on Storm after months of teasing her coming out of her shadow.

Comicbook recently sat down with AEW President Tony Khan to discuss a number of topics, including the build to their biggest event of the year, AEW All In. Khan revealed that most of the card for the show is planned out way in advance. “I’ve wanted to see Mariah May versus “Timeless” Toni Storm for over a year, have been working on this for over a year and it’s all been building to this moment to have “Timeless” Toni Storm, the absolute top starlet of stage screen in the squared circle, stepping in there against her protege Mariah May,” Khan explained. “To have that relationship disintegrate the way it has, to see it all culminate at All In, it’s a dream come true. And I think it could be a nightmare for one of these women the way it ends up. I think that that has been in place for a long time and we’re all really excited about it. It’s something I wanted to see for a long time and I think it’s something our fans have wanted to see for a long time.”

