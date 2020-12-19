AEW Dark: 13 Matches Announced For December 22

AEW Dark has been used as a place to give up and coming talent in the company a place to wrestle and receive exposure that just isn't possible on TNT . With a once per week, two hour broadcast every Wednesday night on Dynamite, the talent has more talent on the rise that they want to get out there and give experience to in front of the cameras. Additionally, it's a great proving ground for talent who might be looking to receive a longer term deal with the company.