AEW Dark: 13 Matches Announced For December 22
This week's AEW Dark will be jam-packed. The show debuts on Tuesday evenings at 7:00 pm Eastern on the AEW YouTube page. Here are the 13 matches announced for this week's show:
- Colt Cabana, 5, and 10 vs. Fuego Del Sol, Aaron Solow, and Ray Jaz
- Peter Avalon vs. Mike Verna
- Bear Country vs. Jurassic Express with Marko Stunt
- Rey Fenix vs. Danny Limelight
- Lee Johnson with QT Marshall vs. StuGrayson with Evil Uno
- KiLynn King vs. Alex Gracia
- Sonny Kiss vs. Miro with Kip Sabian
- Madi Wrenkowski vs. Leyla Hirsch
- Thunder Rosa vs. Jazmin Allure
- Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico with Luther
- Tesha Price vs. Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero
- Terrence and Terrell Hughes vs. Gunn Club
- Vertvixen vs. Red Velvet
- Britt Baker presents The Waiting Room with NWA Women's World Champion Serena Deeb
