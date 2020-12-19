AEW Dark: 13 Matches Announced For December 22

By Ryan Droste

AEW Dark has been used as a place to give up and coming talent in the company a place to wrestle and receive exposure that just isn't possible on TNT. With a once per week, two hour broadcast every Wednesday night on Dynamite, the talent has more talent on the rise that they want to get out there and give experience to in front of the cameras. Additionally, it's a great proving ground for talent who might be looking to receive a longer term deal with the company.

This week's AEW Dark will be jam-packed. The show debuts on Tuesday evenings at 7:00 pm Eastern on the AEW YouTube page. Here are the 13 matches announced for this week's show:

  • Colt Cabana, 5, and 10 vs. Fuego Del Sol, Aaron Solow, and Ray Jaz
  • Peter Avalon vs. Mike Verna
  • Bear Country vs. Jurassic Express with Marko Stunt
  • Rey Fenix vs. Danny Limelight
  • Lee Johnson with QT Marshall vs. StuGrayson with Evil Uno
  • KiLynn King vs. Alex Gracia
  • Sonny Kiss vs. Miro with Kip Sabian
  • Madi Wrenkowski vs. Leyla Hirsch
  • Thunder Rosa vs. Jazmin Allure
  • Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico with Luther
  • Tesha Price vs. Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero
  • Terrence and Terrell Hughes vs. Gunn Club
  • Vertvixen vs. Red Velvet
  • Britt Baker presents The Waiting Room with NWA Women's World Champion Serena Deeb

To see all the matches announced for next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, a show dubbed Holiday Bash, click here.

