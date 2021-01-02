AEW Announces Jam-Packed 'Dark' Episode For This Week
AEW Dark has been used as a place to give up and coming talent in the company a place to wrestle and receive exposure that just isn't possible on TNT. With a once per week, two hour broadcast every Wednesday night on Dynamite, the talent has more talent on the rise that they want to get out there and give experience to in front of the cameras. Additionally, it's a great proving ground for talent who might be looking to receive a longer term deal with the company.
This week's AEW Dark will be jam-packed. The show debuts on Tuesday evenings at 7:00 pm Eastern on the AEW YouTube page. Here are the 16 matches announced for this week's show:
- Diamante and Ivelisse vs. KiLynn King and Tesha Price
- Vipress vs. Shanna
- Thunder Rosa vs. Ashley Vox
- Nyla Rose vs. Alex Gracia
- The Gunn Club vs. Mike Verna and Bear Country
- The Acclaimed v. Shawn Dean and Lee Johnson
- Alan Angels vs. Serpentico
- Matt Sydal vs. Baron Black
- Peter Avalon vs. Angel Fashion
- Fuego del Sol vs. Danny Limelight
- Jungle Boy vs. Nick Comoroto
- Sammy Guevara vs. Michael Nakazawa
- Scorpio Sky vs. Ariel Levy
- Brandon Cutler vs. Louie Valle
- ReyFenix vs. Aaron Solow
- Frankie Kazarian vs. Griff Garrison vs. Angelico vs. Darius Martin
Check out AEW's preview below.
This Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have a loaded card with sixteen matches featuring new debuts, returning athletes, and much more!
Watch #AEW Dark Tuesday at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/ORePd797wl pic.twitter.com/STAfmS6W7C— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 2, 2021