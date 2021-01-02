AEW Announces Jam-Packed 'Dark' Episode For This Week

AEW Dark has been used as a place to give up and coming talent in the company a place to wrestle and receive exposure that just isn't possible on TNT. With a once per week, two hour broadcast every Wednesday night on Dynamite, the talent has more talent on the rise that they want to get out there and give experience to in front of the cameras. Additionally, it's a great proving ground for talent who might be looking to receive a longer term deal with the company.

This week's AEW Dark will be jam-packed. The show debuts on Tuesday evenings at 7:00 pm Eastern on the AEW YouTube page. Here are the 16 matches announced for this week's show:

Diamante and Ivelisse vs. KiLynn King and Tesha Price

Vipress vs. Shanna

Thunder Rosa vs. Ashley Vox

Nyla Rose vs. Alex Gracia

The Gunn Club vs. Mike Verna and Bear Country

The Acclaimed v. Shawn Dean and Lee Johnson

Alan Angels vs. Serpentico

Matt Sydal vs. Baron Black

Peter Avalon vs. Angel Fashion

Fuego del Sol vs. Danny Limelight

Jungle Boy vs. Nick Comoroto

Sammy Guevara vs. Michael Nakazawa

Scorpio Sky vs. Ariel Levy

Brandon Cutler vs. Louie Valle

ReyFenix vs. Aaron Solow

Frankie Kazarian vs. Griff Garrison vs. Angelico vs. Darius Martin

Check out AEW's preview below.