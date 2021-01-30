AEW Dark: Rey Fenix, Thunder Rosa and More Announced For This Week's Show

✖

AEW Dark has been used as a place to give up and coming talent in the company a place to wrestle and receive exposure that just isn't possible on TNT. With a once per week, two hour broadcast every Wednesday night on Dynamite, the talent has more talent on the rise that they want to get out there and give experience to in front of the cameras. Additionally, it's a great proving ground for talent who might be looking to receive a longer term deal with the company.

This week's AEW Dark will be jam-packed. The show debuts on Tuesday evenings at 7:00 pm Eastern on the AEW YouTube page. Here are the 13 matches announced for this week's show:

Tay Conti (with Anna Jay and Dark Order) vs. Tesha Price

Thunder Rosa vs. Dani Jordyn

KC Navarro vs. Rey Fenix

Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Vertvixen and Jazmin Allure

Leyla Hirsch vs. Katalina Perez

Gunn Club (with Austin Gunn) vs. John Skyler and Ray Jaz

Alex Gracia vs. Red Velvet

Fuego Del Sol and Vary Morales vs. Santana and Ortiz

Chaos Project vs. SCU

The Acclaimed vs. Ryzin and Danny Limelight

10 (with Dark Order) vs. Jake St. Patrick

Bear Country, Sonny Kiss, and Joey Janela vs. Shawn Dean, Baron Black, Aaron Solow, and Mike Verna

M’Badu, Terrence and Terrell Hughes vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Nick Comoroto

