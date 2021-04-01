AEW's Dax Harwood Shows Off Nasty Head Injury From The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle Brawl

✖

The Inner Circle finally got some payback on The Pinnacle during this week's AEW Dynamite, jumping the new faction in their dressing room and brawling throughout the backstage areas of Daily's Place. Shawn Spears wound up getting his head slammed in a door, Wardlow was powerbombed through a table, Cash Wheeler was tossed into an ice bath and MJF got a swirly and was thrown into a Pepsi fridge. But Dax Wheeler seemingly took the worst of it, getting a bloody gash on the side of his head.

Based on the replay video it's not entirely clear when the injury happened (Santana hits Harwood with a few punches, swings a wooden chair at Harwood and misses yet suddenly Harwood's head is covering in blood) but AEW has already shared photos and a video of the aftermath.

.@The_MJF reveals his gift to #ThePinnacle...However, there was another gift that no one in The Pinnacle was expecting...not even MJF.

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/AUiGoR4X9R — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 1, 2021

“There’s one rule of gang fighting; they send one of yours to the hospital, you send one of theirs to the morgue.” pic.twitter.com/20Hm18uu2e — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 1, 2021

Post match exclusive @DaxFTR getting stitched up after #ThePinnacle’s brawl with the returning #InnerCircle **audio removed as it would one long beep, as Dax was and is not happy** pic.twitter.com/27owNouOXn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 1, 2021

Sammy Guevara wasn't too impressed by Harwood's threat of revenge

You’re not in a gang, dumb ass. You walk around with a bunch of losers that couldn’t do anything On their own, lead by a snobby rich white kid https://t.co/2Qu6wnnygv — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) April 1, 2021

The Pinnacle first debuted when MJF seemingly attempted to kick Chris Jericho out of The Inner Circle, only to then reveal that he intended on betraying the entire faction all along. In an interview with Sports Illustrated last week, he speculated over the two factions battling in a Blood & Guts [WarGames] match in the future.

"Those old-school WarGames matches, they are absolutely incredible spectacles," he said. "If Inner Circle-the Pinnacle does happen, it would be the best version ever of that. Personally, I'm not sure it would be the right fit for me. I've seen the 'Lights Out' matches, the deathmatches, and I don't know if that's for me. But down the road, if it made sense, this would be the best blood-and-guts match in the history of the business."