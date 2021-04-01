AEW's Dax Harwood Shows Off Nasty Head Injury From The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle Brawl

By Connor Casey

The Inner Circle finally got some payback on The Pinnacle during this week's AEW Dynamite, jumping the new faction in their dressing room and brawling throughout the backstage areas of Daily's Place. Shawn Spears wound up getting his head slammed in a door, Wardlow was powerbombed through a table, Cash Wheeler was tossed into an ice bath and MJF got a swirly and was thrown into a Pepsi fridge. But Dax Wheeler seemingly took the worst of it, getting a bloody gash on the side of his head.

Based on the replay video it's not entirely clear when the injury happened (Santana hits Harwood with a few punches, swings a wooden chair at Harwood and misses yet suddenly Harwood's head is covering in blood) but AEW has already shared photos and a video of the aftermath.

Sammy Guevara wasn't too impressed by Harwood's threat of revenge

The Pinnacle first debuted when MJF seemingly attempted to kick Chris Jericho out of The Inner Circle, only to then reveal that he intended on betraying the entire faction all along. In an interview with Sports Illustrated last week, he speculated over the two factions battling in a Blood & Guts [WarGames] match in the future.

"Those old-school WarGames matches, they are absolutely incredible spectacles," he said. "If Inner Circle-the Pinnacle does happen, it would be the best version ever of that. Personally, I'm not sure it would be the right fit for me. I've seen the 'Lights Out' matches, the deathmatches, and I don't know if that's for me. But down the road, if it made sense, this would be the best blood-and-guts match in the history of the business."

Start the Conversation

of