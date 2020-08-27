FTR's Dax Harwood Obliterates Wrestling Fan for Calling AEW Minor League

✖

A Twitter user decided to take a shot at both AEW and the FTR tag team this week, and things didn't turn out well for them. On Wednesday Dax Harwood retweeted Vickie Guerrero's announcement that he and Cash Wheeler would appear on Vickie Guerrero's Excuse Me podcast, and offered to let fans send in questions. The Twitter account @SuperElite6711 responded by asking, "How does it feel to be in [a] minor league while WWE continues to be [the] top spot?"

Harwood fired back with, "How does it feel to be such a weird loser that you've tweeted me multiple times everyday about this and you're so lonely that your profile picture is two girls [Bayley and Sasha Banks] you fantasize about having as your significant other?"

After finally receiving their WWE releases in April, the pair formerly known as The Revival arrived in AEW back in late May. The two have quickly climbed up the ranks of the tag team division since then, earning the No. 1 spot in the rankings thanks to their 6-0 record in standard tag matches. After teasing some sort of alliance with The Young Bucks, the pair recently turned heel by piledriving Ricky Morton during their "Tag Team Appreciation Night" special, then aligned themselves with Tully Blanchard.

FTR, The Bucks, The Natural Nightmares and The Best Friends will take part in a four-team gauntlet match on this week's AEW Dynamite. The winner gets a shot at Kenny Omega and Hangman Page's AEW World Tag Team Championships at the All Out pay-per-view on Sept. 5.

Here's the lineup for this week's Dynamite:

Brodie Lee's TNT Championship Celebration

Cody Rhodes Status update

Jon Moxley and MJF's Contract Signing

Tables Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

Big Swole vs. Britt Baker, Reba and Penelope Ford

Tag Team Gauntlet Match: The Natural Nightmares vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Best Friends vs. FTR

And here's the card for All Out, as of now:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. MJF

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. TBD

Mimosa Mayhem Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.