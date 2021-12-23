Diamond Dallas Page and Jake Roberts Launch New Podcast

Diamond Dallas Page and Jake “The Snake” Roberts announced this week that they’ll be launching a new podcast, DDP Snake Pit, with Conrod Thompson on the Podcast Heat network on Jan. 4. The show’s press release reads, “DDP and Roberts are two of the most recognizable personalities to ever step foot in a wrestling ring. They have sold out arenas, headlined pay-per-views and have been part of memorable moments in the sport’s history. Their influence on the professional wrestling industry is undeniable. But outside the ring, DDP and Roberts’ journeys have made an even bigger impact.

“After the wear and tear of a grueling wrestling schedule forced DDP to step away from the sport, he went on to develop DDP Yoga (DDPY) and focused his life’s mission to health, wellness and motivation,” it continued. “One of the people who benefited most from DDP’s program was Roberts, who battled addiction and self-destructive behavior for years. The two worked together and documented Roberts’ battle in the gripping documentary, ‘The Resurrection of Jake the Snake.’”

The release also noted that while the pair intend on sharing stories from their respective careers, the show will have a greater focus on motivation, self-improvement and overcoming challenges.

“Me and Jake have so many years together and memories and stories, and we think people are going to get a lot out of this,” Page told Sports Illustrated as news of the show dropped. “Now, initially, I didn’t want to do a podcast. There are just so many out there. Then Jake said to me, ‘I know you won’t do one. But do one with me.’ I said I’d do it on one condition, and that’s if we got Conrad Thompson. He’s built something special, and I really respect him for it. So since Connie’s in, we’re going to do it.”

“We’ll go deep into why I helped Jake, which led to the Resurrection of Jake the Snake film,” he later added. “People are going to learn a lot of new info here. We’ll talk about wrestling, and we’re going to be reviewing [the Starz series] Heels, which is a fascinating show. I read the original script, and I wanted that Wild Bill character real bad. Now, the guy they got [Chris Bauer] is great. He’s f— Wild Bill. Those motherf—ers on that show were incredible, and we’re going to talk a lot about that, too.”