Adam "Hangman" Page will have to miss tonight's AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia after testing positive for COVID-19. The reigning AEW World Champion broke the news Wednesday morning by writing, "dynomite is tonight at 8pm on tbs but i will not be on there because my face is full of covid snot, sorry. please enjoy regardless." Page stood face-to-face with his next challenger, CM Punk, on last week's Dynamite but neither man has yet to say a word to each other.

Since winning the AEW Championship at Full Gear against Kenny Omega, Hangman has held the company's top prize for nearly six months. He's successfully defended the title six times, beating Bryan Danielson after their first match went to a 60-minute draw, taking down Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match, beating Dante Martin and overcoming Adam Cole twice.

Page was in an interview with Chris Van Vliet last week and addressed the comparisons some fans have made between himself and Steve Austin. He explained, "I could understand how you'd see that but it was never my intention or my goal or anything like that. Stone Cold is awesome, I'll take it as a compliment. People tell me stuff like that about this guy or that guy, I hope people don't think that's my intention like I want to be the next whatever. That's not the case, remotely never has been."

Here's the lineup for this week's AEW Dynamite. Punk is not scheduled to cut a promo on the show but will be present on commentary for the match between Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.