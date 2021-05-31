AEW Double or Nothing: Brian Cage Shows Off Terminator Inspired Gear

✖

Brian Cage showed off Terminator inspired gear for his big match at AEW's Double or Nothing! Double or Nothing is a huge show for AEW for a number of reasons, but this year it's particularly bigger because it's the first pay-per-view event with a full capacity crowd for the company. Kicking things off in a big way is the match between Brian Cage and Hangman Page, and the "Machine" Brian Cage came into the ring as appropriately dressed as one might expect. Not only was he ready for a fight, he was ready to outright terminate his opponent.

Cage came to the ring with his usual gear in tow, but changed things up for his entrance. Inspired with a steel and machinery look (completely with red eye) from the famous science fiction/horror/action franchise The Terminator, Cage was ready to take on Hangman Page for this huge opening for the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Check out the look below as spotted by @kewlposting on Twitter:

The full card for Double or Nothing along with the betting odds for the top matches (via BetOnline) is as follows:

Kenny Omega (-450) vs. Orange Cassidy (+350) vs. PAC (+500) AEW Women's World Championship: Britt Baker (-400) vs. Hikaru Shida (+250)

The Young Bucks (-120) vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston (-120) Casino Battle Royale: Christian Cage (Favorite) vs. Matt Sydal vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jungle Boy vs. Matt Hardy vs. Marq Quen vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. The Blade vs. Evil uno vs. Colt Cabana vs. 10 vs. Griff Garrison vs. Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Max Caster vs. Anthony Bowens vs. QT Marshall vs. Nick Comoroto vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Johnson vs. Mystery Entrant

Christian Cage (Favorite) vs. Matt Sydal vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jungle Boy vs. Matt Hardy vs. Marq Quen vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. The Blade vs. Evil uno vs. Colt Cabana vs. 10 vs. Griff Garrison vs. Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Max Caster vs. Anthony Bowens vs. QT Marshall vs. Nick Comoroto vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Johnson vs. Mystery Entrant The Pinnacle (-120) vs. The Inner Circle (-120) (Stadium Stampede)

(Buy-In) NWA World Women's Championship: Serena Deeb vs. Riho

Keep an eye on ComicBook.com for future updates as AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view event continues! What do you think of Brian Cage's Terminator inspired look? Are you hoping to see more of these looks from the Machine? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!