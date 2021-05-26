AEW Double or Nothing: Seven Potential Surprise Entrants for the Casino Battle Royale

AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view will see the return of the Casino Battle Royale, where 21 men will compete for a future shot at Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship. As per usual, 20 of the competitors have already been confirmed while the 21st (The "Joker Card") will remain a surprise up until the match. Previous surprise entrants have included Hangman Page, Matt Sydal and Brian Cage (when it was a ladder match at last year's Double or Nothing event), and between AEW's crossovers with other companies and the numerous free agents currently on the market, the match could wind up delivering a massive surprise. Below are seven wrestlers who could potentially appear as the surprise final entrant. Who do you think enters at No. 21? Let us know in the comments below! And for full coverage on all things Double or Nothing, keep it locked into ComicBook's WWE page this Sunday night!

Daniel Bryan (Photo: WWE) It's a longshot of the highest level, but every report out there states that Daniel Bryan does not currently have a contract with WWE. That doesn't mean he's leaving the company or that WWE hasn't already backed up the Brinks truck to make sure he doesn't go to Jacksonville, but there's at least the slimmest possibility that he could make the jump. And if he does, what better way to bring him in than by having him immediately become Kenny Omega's next challenger?

Andrade (Photo: AAA) Here's one that's a bit more likely. Andrade doesn't have a "No Compete" clause like the other WWE wrestlers released last month (which is why Samoa Joe isn't on this list) and he's already building up a feud with Omega for the AAA Mega Championship down in Mexico. If "El Idolo" is also planning on jumping to AEW this would be a great way to do it.

Rich Swann (Photo: Impact Wrestling) Time for another longshot. Swann hasn't wrestled since dropping the Impact World Championship to Omega back at Impact's Rebellion pay-per-view in late April and said match with Omega didn't get the kind of attention on AEW Dynamite many fans were hoping for. But if Swann were to make a surprise appearance and win, suddenly you have the intrigue of an Impact Wrestling star invading AEW to try and take its top prize. It's not the all-out invasion fans were hoping for, but it would kick the Omega/Impact storyline into another gear.

Moose (Photo: Impact Wrestling) Like Swann, Moose's involvement would suddenly add an extra wrinkle to Omega's ongoing storyline with Impact Wrestling. And like Andrade, Moose already has one title match lined up for later this summer. Either way, a battle royale is the perfect place for a powerhouse like him to shine.

Paul Wight (Photo: AEW) Not the most exciting pick, but Wight's contract did include him wrestling from time to time and battle royales are made for giants like him. Plus the advertising does feature his face on one of the playing cards... Who will be ♠️ King ♠️ at #AEWDoN's Casino Battle Royale on May 30? Announced by @PaulWight! Get your tix now to see it LIVE! https://t.co/IALnf69RJA pic.twitter.com/Eg82j68eTc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 23, 2021

Hangman Page (Photo: AEW) Here me out — a lot of people think Omega's championship reign is leading up to a match with his former tag partner Page at All Out. "Hangman" was once on the verge of getting that title shot, but a recent loss to Brian Cage caused him to tumble down the rankings. If he were to beat Cage and then won the battle royale (repeating what happened in 2019), it could get the ball rolling.