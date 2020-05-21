Cody Rhodes Reveals How Much of AEW's Double or Nothing Card Changed Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic

Cody Rhodes hosted a media conference call on Thursday to discuss AEW's next pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing, scheduled for this Saturday. Like every other wrestling promotion in the world AEW had to change plans once the coronavirus pandemic started in mid-March, which included postponing all of its live events and moving Dynamite tapings to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida (and for a brief time the Nightmare Factory gym outside of Atlanta). The travel restrictions brought on by the pandemic also forced the company to move forward with a fraction of its roster, and stars like The Young Bucks and Adam Page were absent up until this week.

However Rhodes said that, despite all of those changes, the plans for the Double or Nothing card have remained relatively unchanged.

"I would say this card, just to peel the curtain back a bit, 90% of what we potentially had planned [is happening]. Obviously we were presented with a curve ball, we're at the plate and we're hoping to connect. But not a lot of things changed due to COVID-19 and the pandemic in terms of creative. One thing that's just a really bright spot in all of this, and I'd be remiss if I didn't mention it is during this period of time all the credit has got to go to Tony Khan. [He did a] big time, George Washington crossing the Delaware, stuff in terms of the shows we did in Norcross and the amount of matches we had and the patchwork of putting these events together."

"... Not a great deal has changed. We've been fortunate to have our stars and our lead individuals on our show," Rhodes added, mentioning The Bucks and Hangman returning on this week's Dynamite.

Check out the full Double or Nothing card below:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer

AEW Women's World Championship: Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida

Casino Ladder Match (Winner gets an AEW World Championship Match): Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus vs. TBD

Stadium Stampede Match: Matt Hardy, Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

Shawn Spears vs. Dustin Rhodes

(Kickoff): Private Party vs. Best Friends (Winner gets an AEW World Tag Team Championship Match)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.