AEW Double or Nothing: Surprise AEW World Champion No. 1 Contender Crowned

✖

The second match of the night was the anticipated Casino Battle Royale, and it quickly devolved into chaos pretty much from the opening bell. After some people were thrown out and some new blood made it into the ring, it was Penta, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Brian Pillman Jr., and they were joined by Jungle Boy. Penta wasn't impressed and landed a Sling Blade on Jungle Boy and followed it. up with two more stunning moves before Marc Quen and Evil Uno joined the fray, though Evil Uno was quickly eliminated.

Jungle Boy then took out Penta, and Cage took out Hobbs. Hardy and Private Party were ready to take on Cage and Jungle Boy, and Cage was favoring his left leg as the numbers game got the better of them.

Then Lio Rush hit the ring and immediately went after Private Party. He evaded all their attacks and then hit Hardy with a Stunner. Rush then tried to great rid of Private Party, and he almost did, but Hardy threw Rush out and they went back to work on Cage and Jungle Boy.

It looked like Private Party was going to avoid elimination again, but Jungle Boy and Cage managed to get them out, leaving Hardy by himself. Hardy tried to talk himself out of the situation, asking Cage to team up, but Cage sent him over the rope, leaving him one on one with Jungle Boy.

Cage tried to get Jungle Boy out immediately, but he stayed in. Cage then hit a big move from the top rope, but Jungle Boy mounted a comeback, slowing Cage down. Cage was hobbled a bit by his leg, but prepped for a signature. He didn't get to executive it, as Jungle Boy almost sent him out. Cage held on, and then returned the favor, but Jungle Boy got back in. They tussled outside of the ropes, and Jungle Boy avoided elimination. He then used Cage's momentum to throw him over the top rope, and became the winner of the Casino Royale.

He will now get a shot at the AEW World Championship, but who he will face remains to be seen later in the night.

Here's the full card for AEW Double or Nothing:

Adam Hangman Page vs Brian Cage

AEW Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks vs Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

Sting and Darby Allin vs Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky

TNT Championship: Miro vs Lance Archer

Cody Rhodes vs Anthony Ogogo

AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida vs Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Stadium Stampede: Inner Circle vs The Pinnacle

Casino Battle Royale: Includes Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Powerhouse Hobbs, Penta El Zero Miedo, Matt Hardy, Jungle Boy, Mary Queen, Isiah Kassidy, The Blade, Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Griff Garrison, Max Caster, Dustin Rhodes, Anthony Bowens, Lee Johnson, Brian Pillman Jr., Preston Vance, QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, and one competitor to be announced.

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs Orange Cassidy vs PAC

What have you thought of Double or Nothing so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!