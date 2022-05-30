AEW Double or Nothing: Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti Debut Disney's Maleficent Inspired Gear

✖

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti really made a statement with their new looks inspired by Disney's Maleficent for their big match at AEW Double or Nothing! Although both Guevara and Conti had enjoyed a long stretch as a duo celebrated by fans, when the two of them started to really embrace their real relationship things turned for them quickly. The two of them have essentially become much hated than they were before, but the duo is also embracing all of this head on with lots of public displays of affection even in the middle of the ring. For this pay-per-view, they really steered into it.

Making their way to the ring for their mixed tag team match against American Top Team and Paige VanZant, both Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti had sported the black and purple Maleficent inspired looks complete with a full cape. It was a bit further for Conti, however, as she worn the full Maleficent horns. As one would expect, even a full villainous gear like this one wasn't enough for the duo as they were humbled pretty quickly. You can check out their Maleficent inspired gear below:

As for the rest of the pay-per-view event, the full card and results for AEW Double or Nothing so far breaks down as such:

Buy-in: Hookhausen (Hook and Danhausen) def. Tony Nese and "Smart" Mark Sterling

The Hardys def. The Young Bucks

AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill def vs. Anna Jay

Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Adam Cole def. Samoa Joe

: Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. def. Ruby Soho American Top Team def. Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Frankie Kazarian

Darby Allin vs. Kyle O'Reilly

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Jurassic Express (c) vs. Team Taz vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

AEW Women's World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb

What do you think? How do you feel about Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti's Maleficent inspired looks for AEW Double or Nothing? How are you liking the full card so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!