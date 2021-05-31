AEW Double or Nothing: Sting and Darby Allin Deliver Epic Win

✖

Tonight's Double or Nothing was big for many reasons, but one of the most anticipated matches of the night was the tag match involving Darby Allin and Sting and Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. The match is Sting's first in-ring match since debuting in AEW, and he was impressive from the jump. Sky dished out a huge slam on the ramp, but Sting popped right back up and got some revenge, and then later he would hit a big dive that took out the opposing team outside of the ring.

Allin was impressive as well, hitting. his patented adrenaline-filled offense, though he would get swept off his feet by Page. Sky took advantage, diving off the top rope to leave Allin hurting.

Then Page was in, keeping Allin from his partner. Page and Sky continued to isolate Allin, tagging each other in and halting any momentum, though Page and Sting got in each other's faces. Page and Sky threw Allin in the corner again, but Allin managed to flip over Sky and tag his partner, and Sting was ready to fight, but the referee didn't see the tag, and so Allin was thrown back in.

Page then lifted Allin and threw him over the ropes and into the crowd, and Sting pulled out his partner. Sting then picked up Allin but Page threatened him to roll him back in, and Allin got in before the 10 count. Page then dragged Allin into his corner, but Allin kicked Sky away and locked his legs around the turnbuckle The then hit Page with elbows and got on his back and locked him all up.

Allin then went over Page and hit him with a stunner, and crawled to Sting, hitting the tag. Sting then went off on Sky, slamming Sky into Page and keeping Page down. He hit a Stinger Splash on both opponents, clotheslined Sky over the ropes, and then went for the pin on Page but Code Red only got him a 2 count.

Sting tagged in Allin but Page cut off their momentum and then slammed Allin into Sting. Page then blew a kiss to Sting but Sting got him in a Scorpion Deathlock. Allin then got in armbar but Sky came back and held Allin in a submission, and Page and Allin kept raking each other's eyes.

Sting then came face to face with Sky, and Sky hit a Scorpion Deathlock in Sky, and that was it.

Here's the full card for AEW Double or Nothing:

Adam Hangman Page vs Brian Cage

AEW Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks vs John Moxley and Eddie Kingston

Sting and Darby Allin vs Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky

TNT Championship: Miro vs Lance Archer

Cody Rhodes vs Anthony Ogogo

AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida vs Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Stadium Stampede: Inner Circle vs The Pinnacle

Casino Battle Royale: Includes Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Powerhouse Hobbs, Isiah Kassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo, Matt Hardy, Jungle Boy, Marc Quen, Isiah Kassidy, The Blade, Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Griff Garrison, Max Caster, Dustin Rhodes, Anthony Bowens, Lee Johnson, Brian Pillman Jr., Preston Vance, QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, and one competitor to be announced.

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs Orange Cassidy vs PAC

