AEW Double or Nothing Fans Loved Sting's Match Performance
AEW fans loved Sting's performance in his tag team match together with Darby Allin at Double or Nothing! Ever since he made his debut with All Elite Wrestling, fans have been wondering how the former WCW and WWE star would fare in the new promotion. The legend has been able to keep his strong look thanks to a cinematic match at a previous pay-per-view, but Double or Nothing was his first in-ring performance in six years. Taking on Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, Sting really surprised fans with his performance in the match.
Launching himself into several Stinger Splashes, no-selling certain hits, and keeping his tag partner afloat when Allin was thrown into the crowd, Sting was the main focal point of the match. It's certainly more than fans had expected to see from the performer who's now in his sixties, and now they can't wait to see what Sting and Darby Allin do next going forward.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Sting's in-ring performance at AEW Double or Nothing, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! As for the rest of the pay-per-view event, keep an eye on ComicBook.com for the rest of AEW's Double or Nothing as it's currently playing out live. Check out the full results from Double or Nothing below:
- (Buy-In) NWA World Women's Championship: Serena Deeb def. Riho
- Hangman Page def. Brian Cage
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks def. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston
- AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Orange Cassidy vs. PAC
- AEW Women's World Championship: Britt Baker def. Hikaru Shida
- AEW TNT Championship: Miro def. Lance Archer
- Casino Battle Royale: Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jungle Boy [WINNER] vs. Matt Hardy vs. Marq Quen vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. The Blade vs. Evil uno vs. Colt Cabana vs. 10 vs. Griff Garrison vs. Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Max Caster vs. Anthony Bowens vs. QT Marshall vs. Nick Comoroto vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Johnson vs. Lio Rush
- The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle (Stadium Stampede)
- Cody Rhodes def. Anthony Ogogo
- Sting & Darby Allin def. Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page
"One of My Favorite Matches of the Night"
This was a fun ass match. Sting did really well for a 62 year old.
One of my favourite matches of the night.#AEWDoN #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/TC8uFpIbCt— IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) May 31, 2021
"Feels So Good"
Sting with the victory feels so good to see him wrestling at his age I’m excited for the stinger #DOUBLEorNOTHING— Andy Viveros (@andy7_13) May 31, 2021
"Absolutely Great"
Darby Allin & Sting Gets the Win!
62 year old Sting putting on a banger was not something I thought I would ever see.
ABSOLUTELY GREAT PERFORMANCE!#DoubleOrNothing— ℜ𝔦𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔟🥀(リシャブ) (@HEELMessiah) May 31, 2021
The Crowd Was Loving it Too!
What great match. Sting looked great and the crowd was absolutely on fire #AEWDoN #DoubleOrNothing— 143 (@class_clown36) May 31, 2021
Wow!
Sting is 62 btw, holy shit. #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/EJNzZ0dKL8— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) May 31, 2021
Legendary Booking
Thats how you book a legend. #DoubleOrNothing #Sting— Suplex City Limits 🎙 (@SuplexCityLimit) May 31, 2021
He Really Did It!
Sting just did that!!!! 🤯🤯🤯 #AEWDoN #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/KbUnuSy2i1— JVSportsTalk PPV Pod (@PPV_Pod) May 31, 2021
There's No Way!
That was perfect and there’s no way Sting is 63. #DoubleOrNothing— Philler Instinct (@PhillerInstinct) May 31, 2021
Respect.
Sting is fkn good. Respect this legend #DoubleOrNothing #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/j0b5LEAGdG— Ankit Singh™ #Messiah (@wwefansnetwork4) May 31, 2021
"LOVE IT"
A Sting no-sell still gets a huge pop in 2021. LOVE IT #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/c03i1NWygv— SLAM MAN (@main_eventer) May 31, 2021