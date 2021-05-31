AEW Double or Nothing Fans Loved Sting's Match Performance

AEW fans loved Sting's performance in his tag team match together with Darby Allin at Double or Nothing! Ever since he made his debut with All Elite Wrestling, fans have been wondering how the former WCW and WWE star would fare in the new promotion. The legend has been able to keep his strong look thanks to a cinematic match at a previous pay-per-view, but Double or Nothing was his first in-ring performance in six years. Taking on Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, Sting really surprised fans with his performance in the match.

Launching himself into several Stinger Splashes, no-selling certain hits, and keeping his tag partner afloat when Allin was thrown into the crowd, Sting was the main focal point of the match. It's certainly more than fans had expected to see from the performer who's now in his sixties, and now they can't wait to see what Sting and Darby Allin do next going forward.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Sting's in-ring performance at AEW Double or Nothing, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! As for the rest of the pay-per-view event, keep an eye on ComicBook.com for the rest of AEW's Double or Nothing as it's currently playing out live. Check out the full results from Double or Nothing below: