AEW Announces ‘Dream Match’ For This Wednesday’s Edition of Dynamite

AEW has announced another match for this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, a show which already has one of the better cards in its short history.

Advertised as a “dream match,” we will see Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks take on Rey Fenix of the Lucha Brothers in a singles bout. The impetus for the match is the fact that Matt Jackson is being advertised as unable to compete due to the attack he suffered at the hands of Santana and Ortiz this past Wednesday night. Thus, Nick will wrestle his first singles bout in over four years.

Dynamite takes place this Wednesday from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. The card so far is as follows:

Nick Jackson vs. Rey Fenix

Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

Private Party vs. Proud-n-Powerful (Santana and Ortiz)

A Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal

Fenix and Jackson have worked several matches before as part of their respective tag teams. Most recently, the two teams wrestled a ladder match at AEW All Out in August.

