Dustin Rhodes Says He Won’t Wrestle Against Cody Rhodes Ever Again

Of all the matches at AEW’s Double or Nothing event, few were able to reach the emotional heights of Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes. The storyline entering the match was that Cody, the younger of Dusty Rhodes’ two sons, was looking to not only end his brother’s career but also take out his agression on the entire Attitude Era, something Dustin was synonymous with as Goldust. Dustin wound up severely from a wound on his head, but still managed to put up a valiant effort before finally succumbing to a loss after Cody hit his Cross Rhodes finisher.

After the match Cody got a microphone an announced that he had a tag match booked for the upcoming Fight for the Fallen pay-per-view. But instead of a tag partner, he tearfully admitted he needed his brother. The two embraced as fans in the crowd were overcome with emotion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As he reflected on the match on the latest Talk is Jericho podcast, Dustin firmly stated that he’d never wrestle against his brother again. The two famously had a feud back in 2015 that many fans believed would be worthy of a spot on the WrestleMania card. But after a short match at that year’s Fastlane pay-per-view, the story was dropped.

“I will say this, right now, I will never face my brother again,” Dustin said. “Ever. Ever. I cannot top that. That is like tops for me.”

Dustin also described what was going through his mind when his blood started to gush around the ring as the match went on.

“I know a lot of people were worried, I was worried. You know, you do it and you see it start streaming out and it’s like, ‘Oh no, I went a little bit too deep,’ and then ten minutes go by and you’re like,’Now I’m kind of starting to worry a little bit,’ and the whole ring is just red I can’t see. It’s all in my eyes, I’m trying to wipe it out, but it just keeps shooting out to my heart beat. It gets scary, but then after 15 minutes, I’m like, ‘I’m gonna be okay. It’s gonna be fine. It’s gonna be fine.’ You saw the fans’ faces on the front row and in the arena and they’re just like horrified, but into it. They can’t take their eyes off it and it was incredible, man. It was so incredible, I was so happy, so glad to be apart of it and I hope I did Cody proud.”

H/T WrestleZone



Photo: Ricky Havlik