Top AEW Star Pulled From AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling was plagued with the injury bug for the majority of 2022. After a strong first quarter, things turned south in the weeks following AEW Double or Nothing, as then-AEW Champion CM Punk and top stars Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole all were put on the shelf for extensive time. The woes continued throughout the summer, as Kyle O'Reilly and Ruby Soho also suffered injuries that kept them out of action. Mix in an untimely suspension for Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks in the fall, and AEW was working with a significantly depleted roster for the final months of 2022.

AEW has since roared back to relatively normal form. Danielson and Soho have been active for weeks, The Elite's suspension has been lifted, and Cole recently announced that his comeback match is imminent. As all of these talents make their way back to television, one top star is taking an unexpected absence.

As announced on AEW Control Center, Dr. Britt Baker DMD has been pulled from this week's AEW Dynamite. She was scheduled to face Soho and Toni Storm in a three-way singles match. There was no reason given for the change in AEW Control Center, but it has since been noted on socials that Baker was pulled "due to injury." It's currently unclear as to what Baker's injury is.

Baker last wrestled on the January 11th edition of AEW Dynamite, teaming with AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter to defeat Saraya and Storm. Saraya and Storm wrestled that match as faces but have since turned heel, emphasizing their disdain for AEW's "homegrown" female talent on last week's AEW Dynamite. Some have speculated that this turn could be building to the first-ever women's Blood & Guts match, potentially pitting the imports against the originals.

The updated lineup for AEW Dynamite can be seen below...

TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Buddy Matthews

Darby Allin (c) vs. Buddy Matthews Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal

Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage

Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks and Action Andretti

Ethan Page and Matt Hardy vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry and Hook

Family therapy with The Gunns/The Acclaimed

AEW Dynamite airs tonight at 8 PM ET on TNT.