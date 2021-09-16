AEW Dynamite: Rosario Dawson Helps a Returning Cody Rhodes in Attacking Malakai Black

Cody Rhodes made his surprise return to AEW television this week, storming through the crowd to attack Malakai Black during one of his promos. Black appeared midway through the episode and claimed there was a traitor in his midst “wearing the colors of the enemy.” The camera then cut to actress Rosario Dawson (one of Rhodes’ co-hosts on The Go-Big Show), who was wearing a Nightmare Family jacket. Black began to approach the Daredevil star, prompting Rhodes to arrive. Dawson then jumped on Black’s back and kept him distracted long enough for Rhodes to arrive and start punching.

Black made his in-ring debut for AEW back in early August, beating Cody Rhodes in just five minutes. Rhodes seemingly attempted to retire following the loss, only for Black to attack him again. The former NXT champion then started facing other members of The Nightmare Family, beating Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson and Dustin Rhodes.

Rhodes has previously stated in interviews that he doesn’t intend to wrestle past the age of 40, meaning he still has a few years left in the tank. During what seemed to be his retirement speech before getting attacked by Black, Rhodes seemingly confirmed the reports of in-fighting between the executive vice presidents backstage. He had previously denied those reports in a media conference call.

“When I heard that story was floating around, it is one of the things I chopped up as we’ve been very successful, AEW, and with NXT losing the Wednesday Night Wars, that created a lot of anger,” Rhodes said in a media conference call prior to May’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. “I understand there is a lot of hardcore NXT and WWE fans out there and that’s why those stories like that don’t surprise me. I think people need to cling to something and as sexy as that story is, I talk to Matt and Nick every day, I talk to Kenny very often, I support their projects fully and they’ve been supportive of all my projects.

“We would not be able to put this show on the air, Tony [Khan] is the man and he’s the boss, but we would not be able to put the show on the air if the four of us were not functioning as one team,” he continued. “Unfortunately, it’s not very sexy to say, but there is no truth to that. We’ll remain one team.”