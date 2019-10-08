AEW World Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match Booked for AEW Dynamite, Updated Card

AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is currently booked to defend his AEW World Championship against Cody on Nov. 9 at the Full Gear pay-per-view. But before that gets underway, the champ will have to put his title on the line on the upcoming Oct. 16 episode of AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia. The promotion announced via social media on Monday afternoon that a No. 1 contender’s match will take place on this week’s Dynamite with Jimmy Havoc taking on fan-favorite Darby Allin.

Rhodes, who doubles as an executive vice president for the company, explained the thought process behind booking the match on social media. Havoc picked up his first win with the company at All Out by winning a triple threat against Allin and Joey Janela, while Allin won his first singles match against Cima on last week’s AEW Dark and took Rhodes to a draw back at Fyter Fest.

This Wednesday #AEWDynamite broadcasts LIVE from Boston's @AgganisArena – 8/7c on TNT

“Quality of wins plays a factor,” Rhodes explained. “Not unlike college football. Jimmy beat 2 other major players in the @CrackerBarrel Clash and… Darby went the distance with me and defeated a legend in Cima.”

Jericho has had issues with Rhodes since AEW first launched, claiming that he deserves a “thank you” from the company, but that feud quickly turned violent on last week’s episode of Dynamite. Rhodes kept his title shot by beating Sammy Guevara in the show-opener, then was jumped from behind by the champ. Jericho then aligned himself with Santana, Ortiz, Guevara and a debuting Jake Hager at the end of the episode, and together the new faction beat up Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes and The Young Bucks.

The champ promised that he’ll reveal more about the group next week. AEW announced over the weekend that he would team with Guevara to take on Dustin and Adam Page in a tag match.

Elsewhere on the card the Bucks will face Private Party in the first round of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament and Jon Moxley will make his in-ring debut for Dynamite when he takes on Shawn Spears.