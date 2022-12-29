Watch: The Elite Force a Seventh Match Against Death Triangle at AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash

The Elite managed to tie up their Best of Seven Series with Death Triangle at AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash on Wednesday night. The two teams competed in a chaotic Falls Count Anywhere bout, starting with a brawl backstage before eventually spilling its way into the ring. PAC looked like he had the bout won when he trapped Matt Jackson in a Brutalizer while Nick was knocked out. But up near the entrance ramp, Kenny Omega managed to nail Fenix with a One-Winged Angel through a table below and recorded the pinfall before Matt tapped out.

The six men will now meet in an Escalera De La Muerte (Ladder) Match on Jan. 11 at the Kia Forum with the AEW World Trios Championships on the line. Can Omega and the Bucks complete the comeback after starting the series down 3-1? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

