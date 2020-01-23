WWE

AEW Fans Love the Cruise Ship Setup for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

This week’s AEW Dynamite took place on a ship as part of Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager […]

By

This week’s AEW Dynamite took place on a ship as part of Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Seat: Part Deux wrestling cruise, giving the show a significantly different look compared to its previous episodes. As the show kicked off with an AEW World Tag Team Championship match between SCU, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, numerous fans took to social media to praise how good the set up for the show looked. Following the episode’s taping on Tuesday night, AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes revealed that a live episode of Dynamite would air on Jericho’s next cruise, which is currently set for February 2021.

Check out some of the best reactions in the list below.

