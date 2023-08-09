Bryan Danielson Talks Blackpool Combat Club's Future in AEW

AEW's Blackpool Combat Club has been looking to rebound on AEW TV recently. The vicious group — comprised of Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta — took a few notable losses over the summer when Danielson went down with a broken arm after his match with Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door and the group subsequently lost a Blood & Guts match against The Elite. The BCC have since lost two out of their last three matches on AEW programming, though they did manage to recover by beating The Best Friends in a Parking Lot Brawl on last week's AEW Rampage.

Danielson, who is still recovering, spoke with Sports Illustrated this week and discussed the future of The BCC. In his mind, it's a group that should never break up.

"Our connection as a group feels real," Danielson said. "That's because it is. The story is we train together and we make each other better. The reality is that wrestling together, we do make each other better. Even when (William) Regal left, we didn't break. And he's still on our BCC group chat."

"I love this group," he added. "This should be a group that never breaks up. Mox and I have wrestled since the BCC started, we wrestled in the championship tournament [last fall]. That didn't cause any disturbances in the BCC. That's the story of the BCC. When the BCC loses, we'll shake hands and go back to training the next day."

Moxley and Castagnoli will be back in action this week against The Lucha Brothers in a straight-up tag team match. As of now, none of the members are booked for the All In pay-per-view on Aug. 27. What do you think they'll be doing? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments!

AEW Dynamite Card (Aug. 9, 2023)

The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys

Promo from MJF & Adam Cole

Jericho Appreciation Society "Mandatory Meeting"

AEW Collision Card (Aug. 12, 2023)

AEW World Trios Championships: The House of Black vs. CMFTR

The Acclaimed in action



