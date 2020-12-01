Watch: AEW Releases Full Preview for This Week's Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega AEW World Championship Match

✖

This week's AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming special will feature a match that is being advertised as the biggest match in the show's history — Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. On Monday the company released a new 13-minute preview of the match, showing how the two have been linked since AEW's first official show, Double or Nothing, back in April 2019. From there it recapped all of the highlights, from their All Out match getting scrapped and Omega taunting Moxley for it, Mox's return at the Dynamite premiere in Washington D.C., the Lights Out Match at Full Gear 2019, their respective championship runs in 2020 and their most recent pay-per-view victories at Full Gear 2020.

Since the match was made official Moxley has repeatedly told Omega he needs to finally live up to his own hype if he wants to dethrone him as AEW's top champion. Meanwhile, Omega has revived his "The Cleaner" persona from his New Japan days, all while reminding Moxley that their first match didn't count given the unsanctioned stipulation.

By Wednesday Moxley's world championship reign will hit 278 days, the longest reign of any champion in AEW's young history.

Hanging over Wednesday's match is the possibility that Jon Moxley might defend his other championship, the IWGP United States Championship, at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 15 event in January. Omega talked about the possibility of the two companies forming a partnership during a new interview with Sports Illustrated this week.

"Now more than ever, with the entire world struggling, we could really make lemonade out of lemons by putting forth our best efforts for a collaborative effort," Omega said. "That's the great thing about pro wrestling. A lot of people are in this business because they love making people happy. There are a lot of us in wrestling right now that want nothing more than to make fans happy. We get lost in our own fantasy booking talking about how cool it would be to team up, and there are restrictions in the world right now, but maybe down the road."

Check out the full card (so far) for Dynamite below: