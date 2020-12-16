Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows Tease a Bullet Club Reunion on Tonight's AEW Dynamite
AEW World Champion Kenny Omega announced in the final moments of this week's Impact Wrestling that he'll reunite with fellow former Bullet Club members Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows for a six-man tag match at Impact's Hard to Kill pay-per-view on Jan. 16. But before the trio take on Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns, Omega will be back on AEW Dynamite this week to face Joey Janela in a No Disqualification Match. Don Callis has already confirmed he'll be there, but The Good Brothers stirred up speculation on Twitter by teasing they'd be at the show as well.
If it happens, it will mark the first time stars from Impact Wrestling have invaded AEW Dynamite. Anderson was a founding member of Bullet Club back in 2013 in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, while Omega served as the group's leader from 2016-18.
.. @AEW tonight at 8 pm EST , who knows what will happen in Jacksonville..@KennyOmegamanX@The_BigLG@TheDonCallis— The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) December 16, 2020
Florida is #BulletClub Country @MachineGunKA @TheDonCallis @KennyOmegamanX @AEW #Dynamite will be 🔥🔥🔥 Tonight as always #BizCliz #TheOnlyClubThatMatters— “The Big LG” Doc Gallows (@The_BigLG) December 16, 2020
It's worth mentioning that while many of its American-based members left the group two years ago, the Bullet Club is still going strong over in New Japan with stars like Jay White, Evil, Kenta and Tama Tonga. Tonga's latest Twitter activity seems to indicate he's not too thrilled with Omega, Anderson and Gallows claiming this to be a Bullet Club reunion.
If you’re not in #BulletClub 2020, you’re not #BulletClub.— Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) December 13, 2020
This is how I remember it...#BulletClub #FiringSquad pic.twitter.com/fMPZYGUklP— Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) December 16, 2020
Do you think Gallows and Anderson will invade Dynamite tonight? Give us your predictions down in the comments.
Check out the full card for this week's Dynamite below:
- Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela — No Disqualification
- The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz) vs. The Best Friends, Top Flight and The Varsity Blonds
- Hangman Page, John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party
- Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico
- SCU vs. The Acclaimed
- Serena Deeb & Big Swole vs. Ivelisse & Diamante
- Promos from Sting, Eddie Kingston and Dustin Rhodes