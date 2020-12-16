Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows Tease a Bullet Club Reunion on Tonight's AEW Dynamite

✖

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega announced in the final moments of this week's Impact Wrestling that he'll reunite with fellow former Bullet Club members Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows for a six-man tag match at Impact's Hard to Kill pay-per-view on Jan. 16. But before the trio take on Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns, Omega will be back on AEW Dynamite this week to face Joey Janela in a No Disqualification Match. Don Callis has already confirmed he'll be there, but The Good Brothers stirred up speculation on Twitter by teasing they'd be at the show as well.

If it happens, it will mark the first time stars from Impact Wrestling have invaded AEW Dynamite. Anderson was a founding member of Bullet Club back in 2013 in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, while Omega served as the group's leader from 2016-18.

It's worth mentioning that while many of its American-based members left the group two years ago, the Bullet Club is still going strong over in New Japan with stars like Jay White, Evil, Kenta and Tama Tonga. Tonga's latest Twitter activity seems to indicate he's not too thrilled with Omega, Anderson and Gallows claiming this to be a Bullet Club reunion.

Do you think Gallows and Anderson will invade Dynamite tonight? Give us your predictions down in the comments.

Check out the full card for this week's Dynamite below: