AEW Dynamite: Mariah May Wins First Women's Championship Defense

At AEW All In Mariah May defeated her former mentor Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship, her first title since debuting with AEW last fall. Her first defense took place on tonight's AEW Dynamite ahead of AEW All Out in Chicago, Illinois this weekend. She went up against former AEW Women's World Champion and dominating powerhouse Nyla Rose.

There is some pretty even back and forth between the two women early on, but May quickly thwarts the Beast Bomb so as not to lose the championship already. She charges in with punches to "The Native Beast" followed by a kiss. Rose gets some defense, hitting her with a big knee and a kiss of her own.

May goes up top for a crossbody onto Rose who rolls through and hoists her up with a Power Slam. May smartly rolls out of the ring so as to not be pinned. She sweeps the leg of Rose and kicks her on the outside. As referee Aubrey Edwards makes the count, May rolls around the ring, mocking Storm. Rose gets a nine count but makes it back in the ring to beat the 10 count. May is laying in wait, however, and she hits a running knee followed by the Storm Zero to retain the championship.

As it stands, May is not scheduled to appear at All Out this weekend but there are two other women's matches slated to take place. The first is Mercedes Moné defending the TBS Championship against Hikaru Shida in a rematch -- Shida looks to add another feather in her AEW cap while Moné attempts to make up for the match against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Additionally, former pals Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander will battle in a Chicago Street Fight that they are both quite familiar with. There's still time to add a third women's match considering there are only six matches on the card, but those have yet to be announced if at all.

The full AEW All Out card so far can be seen below.

Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jack Perry Chicago Street Fight: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

Will Ospreay (c) vs. PAC MJF vs. Daniel Garcia

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Hikaru Shida Steel Cage: "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

