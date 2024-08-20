AEW’s Willow Nightingale Discusses Deeply Personal Feud with Kris Statlander

AEW’s Willow Nightingale has been in an intense feud with her TBS Champion and best friend Kris Statlander for quite a few months. Things got sour between them after Stokely Hathaway began meddling in their friendship, eventually leading to him attacking her at Double or Nothing in May. Statlander consoled her friend but it turns out it was all a ruse. She ended up kicking her down, soldifying her heel turn and allowing Mercedes Moné to win the TBS title.

At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, ComicBook sat down with Nightingale to discuss her boiling personal feud with Stat and where she foresees it going from here. “You know, I think there are so many things that people can think when they hear wrestling,” she said. “They think of the rage, the anger, the highs and the lows, but like heartbreak is a hard one. That’s a hard one to move on from and Kris Statlander is somebody I was friends with for so long, like even before there was an AEW.

To be backstabbed by her, to have a big moment and have it kind of like interfered with and like her muddle it, it hurts. So, you know, I could be a mature adult and move on and try and find another friend, but this is professional wrestling. I’m channeling the heartbreak into rage and I want to beat her up. Obviously, I’m not the one who calls the shots. I can’t just be like, ‘give me a match!’ But I’m hoping my boss will schedule something that is particularly violent because that is the mood I’m in when I see Kris Statlander.”

Nightingale will get that opportunity this weekend at AEW All In London live from Wembley Stadium. Teaming with Tomohiro Ishii against Stokely and Statlander, the two will finally meet in the ring after months of building. Statlander previously cheated to earn a CMLL World Women’s Championship opportunity against Nightingale. AEW All In takes place live on pay-per-view starting Sunday, August 25 at 12 p.m. ET for those in the United States. This will be the second time AEW has held a stadium show in the United Kingdom, the first being last year’s inaugural AEW All In show. That will change next year when they go to Texas instead, but AEW President Tony Khan has reassured fans they will be back in the U.K. soon.

