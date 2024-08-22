AEW Dynamite: MJF Bloodies Will Ospreay With Dynamite Diamond Ring

Ahead of their title match at AEW All In, MJF and Will Ospreay came face-to-face on AEW Dynamite in Cardiff, Wales. While Ospreay got a thunderous applause from the crowd as his theme hit and he made his way to the ring, MJF got quite the opposite as he taunted the fans in his mismatched stars and stripes. If you’ll recall, a few weeks back MJF beat Ospreay for the International Championship in a near 60 minute match. It sent both men to their limits, but what MJF did next made several in the locker room upset. He unveiled the new “American Championship” effectively defacing the value of the International title.

In an interview with ComicBook, Orange Cassidy even noted this, explaining how “disrespectful” it was for him to see MJF deface the title. Ospreay agreed and called for his rematch which was granted for AEW All In this Sunday, August 25th. Ospreay began talking about his wrestling history in the town, making niche references that only the fans in attendance would understand (namely the Barry Scott Cillit Bang reference), and that on Sunday he is going to clean up MJF’s mess. The champion didn’t take to kindly to Ospreay’s words, calling him arrogant and claiming the fans chant his name twice as loud as Ospreay’s.

https://x.com/aew/status/1826437825287299142?s=46&t=UKW838RyxOxVEup_PT6Pyg

He talks about how wrestling hall of famers respect MJF and think he’s the best wrestler in the world, so what does that make Ospreay? He doesn’t care about the opinions of the fans as he doesn’t believe they know anything about wrestling. He gets in the challenger’s face and screams at him about how the fans loved him until he showed up and ruined it. Once he starts bringing Will’s family into it — namely his wife and stepson — Will turns to Tony Schiavone to ask him how much the fine would be to punch MJF in the face.

When Tony Khan responds with 100,000 pounds ($127,000 dollars) he decides its worth it and does just that. MJF counters his attack with one of his own, clocking him with the Dynamite diamond ring and a brainbuster. He looks in the camera and pins Ospreay with a three-count, seemingly simulating what he believes is to come on Sunday.

AEW All In goes down Sunday, August 25th starting at 12 p.m. ET. Stay tuned to ComicBook for all the latest news and updates on AEW.