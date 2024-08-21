AEW’s Orange Cassidy Calls Out MJF for the American Championship (Exclusive)

Orange Cassidy has been one of AEW’s brightest stars over the past five years, uniting fans young and old with his unorthodox wrestling style. He’s been in an interesting spot in AEW over the last few months after Trent Beretta turned on Best Friends and he faced Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door. He is currently aligned with Tomohiro Ishii, Kyle O’Reilly and Mark Briscoe, otherwise known as The Conglomeration.

Speaking to ComicBook in studio at San Diego Comic-Con, Cassidy discussed his future plans in AEW and who he most wants to face that he hasn’t. The number one person on his list is AEW American Champion MJF as he isn’t taking kindly to how he’s defaced the International Championship.

“So I never had an answer to this because I don’t want to wrestle anybody because I don’t want to get beat up,” Cassidy said. “Like, you know what I mean? So if I can avoid doing the hard stuff that I will, but if I have to, I will. MJF did some pretty disgusting things the past couple of weeks and I take a lot of pride in the International Championship and he kind of just ruined it. And, you know, if it wasn’t for Will Ospreay going after him, I would have done something about it. So, MJF is probably on my hit list now.”

Cassidy is a two-time AEW International Champion, one of those reigns is currently the longest-reigning, and Cassidy currently holds second place as well. The two wrestlers have faced one another once before in their careers, back in 2020 in the Dynamite Diamond Ring Finals. They are undoubtedly two different wrestlers at this stage of their careers as two of the top guys in AEW.

Both MJF and Cassidy will be featured on this weekend’s AEW All In pay-per-view, but not against each other. MJF will defend the American Championship against the U.K.’s own Will Ospreay whom he previously beat for the championship. Cassidy won a coveted spot in the Casino Gauntlet for a championship opportunity. With AEW All Out just a few short weeks afterward, it’s likely the match will take place there. He’s competed in a World title match in AEW exactly one other time — AEW Double or Nothing against then champion Kenny Omega and PAC.

