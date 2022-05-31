Update on Jeff Hardy's Health After Being Pulled From AEW Dynamite

✖

Jeff Hardy looked noticeably sluggish in The Hardys' match with the Young Bucks at Sunday's Double or Nothing event, leading fans to worry about his status online as the match carried on. AEW initially announced a 10-man tag team match for this week's AEW Dynamite, pitting The Hardys, Jurassic Express and Christian Cage against the Undisputed Elite. That was later shaved down to an eight-man tag match with both Jeff and Adam Cole getting pulled, and by all indications, it's because of Jeff's status.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Hardy didn't enter Sunday's match at full strength, still hurting from the Owen Hart Cup tournament match he had with Darby Allin on May 11. Neither Matt nor Jeff have commented on the latter's status.

"Jeff Hardy was a mess going into Double Or Nothing. From what I was told, it was really the Darby Allin match, he's beat up. The one thing, when he went to AEW, you can watch those highlight reels and see how he did some big stunts at his age and he's paying for it now." Meltzer said (h/t WrestlingNews.co), "Jeff was having a tough go in that tag team match. Every time he moved, it was a painful reminder that this guy is hurting really bad."

Jeff arrived in AEW back in early March after being released by the WWE late last year following an incident at a house show in Texas. Hardy later confirmed that he outright turned down a WWE Hall of Fame induction when the company attempted to get him back in the fold and not join his brother in AEW.

"It just felt completely wrong, it just didn't feel like the time at all," Hardy said on an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. "I almost felt offended, I was very emotional, but almost felt offended like what? After my 90 days are up, the Hall of Fame is in April and I do go to AEW, how's that going to work? What are y'all trying to hit me with as far as if I sign with AEW when I'm free and me going into the Hall of Fame and how would that even work? My mind and my emotion went crazy and I was in tears man, like this is my career. I know I had been a very influential person to a lot of young misunderstood individuals but yeah, it just felt so wrong. Like how dare you?"