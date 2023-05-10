AEW Dynamite Preview: Moxley vs. Omega, Two Title Matches, No Holds Barred

AEW President Tony Khan is promising a pay-per-view on television tonight. The latest edition of AEW Dynamite arrives just three weeks before the company heads to Las Vegas for AEW Double or Nothing where just one match is currently locked in: AEW World Champion MJF defending his title against "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin. That said, there are a number of ongoing storylines on AEW programming that are building to clear matches, they just have yet to be announced. The biggest of those comes in the faction warfare between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club.

These two all-star stables have been feuding for months now, with the bad blood first starting during the singles feud between Hangman Page and Jon Moxley. While Page has yet to be welcomed back into The Elite, he has very much operated adjacent to his former friends for a number of weeks now.

The battle lines between these two groups are drawn once more when Moxley takes on Kenny Omega in a cage match tonight. This will be Moxley and Omega's fourth match in AEW, as the two have previously fought in hardcore bouts and title matches. Moxley holds one unsanctioned victory over Omega while The Cleaner is technically undefeated against the Purveyor of Violence in legitimate matches.

Championships are on the line in both the singles and trios divisions. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy looks to continue his historic run when he faces the Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia while AEW World Trios Champions House of Black will defend their straps against Bandido and Best Friends.

The long-running feud between Anna Jay AS and Julia Hart comes to a head when the two meet in a no holds barred contest. Jay is no stranger to hardcore matches in AEW, as she and tag partner Tay Conti took part in a brutal street fight early last year.

AEW Dynamite airs tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS. The full lineup for tonight's show can be seen below...