AEW: What is a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch?

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise is coming to All Elite Wrestling. The latest AEW Rampage featured a special promo from Jeff Jarrett, who challenged Jeff Hardy to a match on next week's AEW Dynamite. Jarrett proclaimed the match would be a "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" Deathmatch as part of a tie-in to the upcoming video game from Gun Interactive, which is a multiplayer survival game based on the iconic horror franchise.

So what will separate this match from other deathmatches AEW has featured on TV? According to Jarrett, there are no rules and he'll have his usual posse — comprised of Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt and Karen Jarrett — involved. He also hinted at Leatherface making an appearance, meaning someone is likely going to dress up as the crazed slasher character and run around with a chainsaw. Hardy will likely have backup from Matt Hardy, Brother Zay and Ethan Page. Do you think Hardy vs. Jarrett will live up to some of the incredible deathmatches AEW has put on in the past? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

In conjunction with @TXChainSawGame, THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite, the FIRST-EVER Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match Championship will go down between @RealJeffJarrett and @JEFFHARDYBRAND!



Don’t miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on TBS! pic.twitter.com/KPhPQncC0y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2023

AEW Dynamite Aug. 16, 2023 Card (Fight for the Fallen 2023 Night One)

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns

Jeff Jarrett vs. Jeff Hardy (Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch)

Darby Allin & Nick Wayne vs. The Gates of Agony

Dr. Britt Baker vs. The Bunny (AEW Women's World Championship Qualifier)

The Acclaimed vs. TBA

AEW All In 2023 Card

AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Britt Baker/The Bunny

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Britt Baker/The Bunny Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox (Coffin Match)

Kenny Omega vs. TBA

Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk (Not Yet Confirmed)

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay (Rumored)

(Zero Hour Kickoff) ROH World Tag Team Championships: vs. Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF and Adam Cole

Jeff Hardy's AEW World Championship Aspirations

Hardy's match with Jarrett will mark the first time he's competed in a one-on-one match on Dynamite since before his 2022 arrest and subsequent suspension. The former WWE Champion has stayed out of trouble since returning to AEW earlier this year and has stated in interviews that he's not giving up on one last world championship reign.

"It's the last run, the last good Hardy Boys run. I still have hopes, deep within my soul, that I'm going to have one more solo world championship title reign," Jeff said in a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm.

"I have no idea," Jeff said when asked how much longer he'll keep wrestling. "I'm a big believer that something could happen before I get home tonight that would end my career. It's the little things that kill sometimes. I can't put a number on it, but I feel like I'm going to be rocking until I'm 50. I'm 45 now. Between now and 50, I think I'm going to create many more moments."