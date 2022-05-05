Watch Wardlow Powerbomb Impact Wrestling's W. Morrissey on AEW Dynamite

✖

Wardlow was once again victorious on this week's AEW Dynamite, taking down W. Morrissey from Impact Wrestling with a single powerbomb. "Mr. Mayhem" has spent weeks being forced to compete in matches set up by MJF, this time taking on a seven-foot-tall monster from a different company. But after his victory, the big man managed to mow down a large group of security guards before telling Friedman that it doesn't matter who Max puts in front of him and that he'll keep winning until he gets a one-on-one match and is freed from his contract.

MJF said he'd give Wardlow the match, but he has a few conditions. Those will be revealed in a contract signing on next week's AEW Dynamite on Long Island.

Just ONE POWERBOMB to finish @TheCaZXL here on #AEWDynamite! Tune in to @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/a7jUAf5Ajp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022

This story is developing...