Watch Wardlow Powerbomb Impact Wrestling's W. Morrissey on AEW Dynamite

By Connor Casey

Wardlow was once again victorious on this week's AEW Dynamite, taking down W. Morrissey from Impact Wrestling with a single powerbomb. "Mr. Mayhem" has spent weeks being forced to compete in matches set up by MJF, this time taking on a seven-foot-tall monster from a different company. But after his victory, the big man managed to mow down a large group of security guards before telling Friedman that it doesn't matter who Max puts in front of him and that he'll keep winning until he gets a one-on-one match and is freed from his contract.

MJF said he'd give Wardlow the match, but he has a few conditions. Those will be revealed in a contract signing on next week's AEW Dynamite on Long Island. 

This story is developing...

